US COVID-19 cases and deaths by state

How is the nation faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in America, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
State
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases99,429,0004,694
Deaths1,101,77180

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In the United States, there were 433 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in the US. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

State-by-State Data (Totals)

State7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths7-day avg. hospitalizations7-day avg. hospitalizations per 100k
Alabama001,659,93621,138561
Alaska220287,1871,44171
Arizona16802,478,21529,8521712
Arkansas00977,66213,062642
California8681111,263,545101,9183220.8
Colorado001,764,57514,288500.9
Connecticut520982,61411,034511
Delaware80333,8933,406313
District of Columbia00169,1491,392365
Florida1317,590,58188,5052411
Georgia002,343,80742,3511591
Hawaii730389,1941,909211
Idaho00526,1185,48680.4
Illinois003,706,26339,3811401
Indiana002,033,87925,959630.9
Iowa00892,62810,538220.7
Kansas300946,41310,225341
Kentucky001,713,22018,094541
Louisiana001,459,30818,136220.5
Maine230323,3693,052171
Maryland001,270,84415,5781222
Massachusetts11002,042,97721,035721
Michigan27563,110,73742,974770.8
Minnesota001,552,84012,806230.4
Mississippi001,000,41513,474210.7
Missouri001,592,30020,7761572
Montana00333,7583,712100.9
Nebraska00563,0284,827150.8
Nevada761888,09912,023571
New Hampshire00375,6182,972110.8
New Jersey002,995,90635,774660.7
New Mexico00681,5259,236170.8
New York42036,684,47777,5582601
North Carolina003,501,41529,0591851
North Dakota150291,4272,23240.5
Ohio27533,449,99042,2991331
Oklahoma001,305,76116,157391
Oregon00910,7008,726641
Pennsylvania150133,561,87251,1443552
Rhode Island330441,7623,91490.9
South Carolina001,481,64617,869400.8
South Dakota00282,8953,23140.4
Tennessee002,364,39928,113340.5
Texas008,508,20492,3783441
Utah6001,098,4335,376120.4
Vermont00151,47791010.2
Virginia16102,313,36423,7461071
Washington16331,960,02615,875470.6
West Virginia300651,3078,13690.5
Wisconsin16532,033,06816,658540.9
Wyoming70187,1742,03681

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

