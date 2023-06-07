Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|2,313,364
|161
|Deaths
|23,746
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Virginia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Virginia
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Accomack County
|0.6
|0
|9,224
|121
|Albemarle County
|3
|0
|25,733
|209
|Alexandria city
|2
|0
|45,921
|233
|Alleghany County
|0.1
|0
|4,582
|112
|Amelia County
|0.4
|0
|3,624
|64
|Amherst County
|0.7
|0
|9,742
|114
|Appomattox County
|0.3
|0
|5,071
|62
|Arlington County
|4
|0
|67,269
|369
|Augusta County
|1
|0
|24,741
|239
|Bath County
|-0.1
|0
|1,087
|21
|Bedford County
|-0.7
|0
|22,392
|288
|Bland County
|0
|0
|2,431
|25
|Botetourt County
|0.9
|0
|10,087
|118
|Bristol city
|0.4
|0
|6,338
|112
|Brunswick County
|0.4
|0
|4,118
|54
|Buchanan County
|0.3
|0
|6,245
|150
|Buckingham County
|1
|0
|5,045
|64
|Buena Vista city
|0.1
|0
|2,347
|48
|Campbell County
|0.3
|0
|17,837
|238
|Caroline County
|0
|0
|9,100
|95
|Carroll County
|0.3
|0
|9,947
|179
|Charles City County
|0
|0
|1,734
|31
|Charlotte County
|0.1
|0
|3,498
|50
|Charlottesville city
|-0.7
|0
|12,545
|86
|Chesapeake city
|5
|0
|64,942
|569
|Chesterfield County
|12
|-0.3
|101,055
|873
|Clarke County
|0
|0
|3,551
|58
|Colonial Heights city
|-0.7
|0
|6,366
|113
|Covington city
|0
|0
|1,928
|31
|Craig County
|0.1
|0
|1,461
|25
|Culpeper County
|0.3
|0
|14,550
|178
|Cumberland County
|2
|0
|1,899
|31
|Danville city
|1
|0
|14,907
|302
|Dickenson County
|0.3
|0
|4,943
|71
|Dinwiddie County
|0
|0
|7,603
|111
|Emporia city
|0
|0
|1,697
|57
|Essex County
|0
|0
|2,870
|43
|Fairfax County
|31
|0
|264,029
|1,721
|Fairfax city
|0.3
|0
|2,801
|51
|Falls Church city
|0.6
|0
|3,552
|21
|Fauquier County
|1
|0
|16,752
|164
|Floyd County
|0
|0
|3,741
|55
|Fluvanna County
|0.3
|0
|6,955
|54
|Franklin County
|0.9
|0
|14,250
|229
|Franklin city
|0
|0
|2,661
|56
|Frederick County
|2
|0
|26,990
|292
|Fredericksburg city
|0.3
|0
|7,315
|52
|Galax city
|0
|0
|3,332
|86
|Giles County
|0.1
|0
|5,326
|60
|Gloucester County
|1
|0
|9,732
|116
|Goochland County
|0.9
|-0.1
|5,854
|63
|Grayson County
|0
|0
|5,701
|98
|Greene County
|0.3
|0
|5,127
|65
|Greensville County
|0.3
|0
|3,933
|45
|Halifax County
|-0.1
|0
|9,788
|194
|Hampton city
|1
|0
|39,114
|375
|Hanover County
|2
|0
|29,372
|348
|Harrisonburg city
|0
|0
|15,371
|185
|Henrico County
|43
|0.3
|94,283
|1,095
|Henry County
|1
|0
|16,234
|331
|Highland County
|0
|0
|498
|6
|Hopewell city
|0.3
|0
|8,023
|127
|Isle of Wight County
|0.6
|0
|9,309
|130
|James City County
|0.9
|0
|21,510
|155
|King George County
|0.9
|0
|6,986
|57
|King William County
|0.3
|0.1
|4,746
|53
|King and Queen County
|-0.1
|0
|1,485
|15
|Lancaster County
|1
|0
|2,402
|42
|Lee County
|2
|0
|8,573
|133
|Lexington city
|0.1
|0
|2,751
|34
|Loudoun County
|7
|0
|98,908
|448
|Louisa County
|0.3
|0
|8,994
|103
|Lunenburg County
|0.7
|0
|3,405
|45
|Lynchburg city
|2
|0
|24,685
|329
|Madison County
|0.1
|0
|3,202
|49
|Manassas Park city
|0.6
|0
|4,946
|31
|Manassas city
|0.6
|0
|12,003
|80
|Martinsville city
|0.6
|0
|4,652
|126
|Mathews County
|0.3
|0
|2,083
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1
|0
|8,019
|148
|Middlesex County
|0.1
|0
|2,556
|55
|Montgomery County
|1
|0
|25,405
|190
|Nelson County
|0.3
|0
|3,284
|40
|New Kent County
|-0.3
|0
|6,021
|46
|Newport News city
|4
|0
|50,295
|459
|Norfolk city
|3
|0
|54,438
|549
|Northampton County
|0.1
|0
|2,922
|78
|Northumberland County
|-0.4
|0
|2,729
|47
|Norton city
|0
|0
|1,625
|22
|Nottoway County
|0.4
|0
|5,728
|104
|Orange County
|0.7
|0
|9,295
|110
|Page County
|0.4
|0
|7,103
|133
|Patrick County
|0.4
|0
|5,081
|123
|Petersburg city
|0.6
|0
|10,321
|151
|Pittsylvania County
|2
|0
|19,374
|250
|Poquoson city
|0.3
|0
|3,002
|31
|Portsmouth city
|0.9
|0
|26,878
|369
|Powhatan County
|0.1
|0
|6,422
|67
|Prince Edward County
|-3
|0
|6,831
|89
|Prince George County
|0.6
|0
|11,686
|89
|Prince William County
|11
|0
|129,181
|840
|Pulaski County
|0
|0
|11,065
|169
|Radford city
|0.3
|0
|5,250
|50
|Rappahannock County
|-0.1
|0
|1,386
|14
|Richmond County
|0.1
|0
|2,934
|30
|Richmond city
|-35
|0
|60,020
|547
|Roanoke County
|2
|0
|28,590
|320
|Roanoke city
|2
|0
|28,576
|442
|Rockbridge County
|0
|0
|5,261
|93
|Rockingham County
|1
|0
|19,356
|273
|Russell County
|1
|0.1
|9,676
|140
|Salem city
|0.1
|0
|7,360
|113
|Scott County
|1
|0
|7,855
|145
|Shenandoah County
|0.1
|0
|14,183
|265
|Smyth County
|0.6
|0
|12,278
|206
|Southampton County
|0
|0
|4,557
|109
|Spotsylvania County
|5
|0
|35,699
|342
|Stafford County
|4
|0
|42,619
|202
|Staunton city
|0.3
|0
|8,023
|138
|Suffolk city
|1
|0
|24,672
|346
|Surry County
|0
|0
|1,440
|22
|Sussex County
|0
|0
|3,020
|49
|Tazewell County
|0.4
|0
|14,167
|225
|Virginia Beach city
|7
|0
|116,732
|956
|Warren County
|0.6
|0
|11,585
|185
|Washington County
|1
|0
|18,456
|265
|Waynesboro city
|0.3
|0
|7,626
|87
|Westmoreland County
|0
|0
|4,395
|60
|Williamsburg city
|0.1
|0
|2,355
|25
|Winchester city
|0.1
|0
|8,244
|101
|Wise County
|3
|0
|14,131
|238
|Wythe County
|0.4
|0
|9,826
|173
|York County
|1
|0
|14,027
|136
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.