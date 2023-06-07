USAFactsUSAFacts
Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Virginia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Virginia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Virginia
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,313,364161
Deaths23,7460

In Virginia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
18

From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Accomack County0.609,224121
Albemarle County3025,733209
Alexandria city2045,921233
Alleghany County0.104,582112
Amelia County0.403,62464
Amherst County0.709,742114
Appomattox County0.305,07162
Arlington County4067,269369
Augusta County1024,741239
Bath County-0.101,08721
Bedford County-0.7022,392288
Bland County002,43125
Botetourt County0.9010,087118
Bristol city0.406,338112
Brunswick County0.404,11854
Buchanan County0.306,245150
Buckingham County105,04564
Buena Vista city0.102,34748
Campbell County0.3017,837238
Caroline County009,10095
Carroll County0.309,947179
Charles City County001,73431
Charlotte County0.103,49850
Charlottesville city-0.7012,54586
Chesapeake city5064,942569
Chesterfield County12-0.3101,055873
Clarke County003,55158
Colonial Heights city-0.706,366113
Covington city001,92831
Craig County0.101,46125
Culpeper County0.3014,550178
Cumberland County201,89931
Danville city1014,907302
Dickenson County0.304,94371
Dinwiddie County007,603111
Emporia city001,69757
Essex County002,87043
Fairfax County310264,0291,721
Fairfax city0.302,80151
Falls Church city0.603,55221
Fauquier County1016,752164
Floyd County003,74155
Fluvanna County0.306,95554
Franklin County0.9014,250229
Franklin city002,66156
Frederick County2026,990292
Fredericksburg city0.307,31552
Galax city003,33286
Giles County0.105,32660
Gloucester County109,732116
Goochland County0.9-0.15,85463
Grayson County005,70198
Greene County0.305,12765
Greensville County0.303,93345
Halifax County-0.109,788194
Hampton city1039,114375
Hanover County2029,372348
Harrisonburg city0015,371185
Henrico County430.394,2831,095
Henry County1016,234331
Highland County004986
Hopewell city0.308,023127
Isle of Wight County0.609,309130
James City County0.9021,510155
King George County0.906,98657
King William County0.30.14,74653
King and Queen County-0.101,48515
Lancaster County102,40242
Lee County208,573133
Lexington city0.102,75134
Loudoun County7098,908448
Louisa County0.308,994103
Lunenburg County0.703,40545
Lynchburg city2024,685329
Madison County0.103,20249
Manassas Park city0.604,94631
Manassas city0.6012,00380
Martinsville city0.604,652126
Mathews County0.302,08327
Mecklenburg County108,019148
Middlesex County0.102,55655
Montgomery County1025,405190
Nelson County0.303,28440
New Kent County-0.306,02146
Newport News city4050,295459
Norfolk city3054,438549
Northampton County0.102,92278
Northumberland County-0.402,72947
Norton city001,62522
Nottoway County0.405,728104
Orange County0.709,295110
Page County0.407,103133
Patrick County0.405,081123
Petersburg city0.6010,321151
Pittsylvania County2019,374250
Poquoson city0.303,00231
Portsmouth city0.9026,878369
Powhatan County0.106,42267
Prince Edward County-306,83189
Prince George County0.6011,68689
Prince William County110129,181840
Pulaski County0011,065169
Radford city0.305,25050
Rappahannock County-0.101,38614
Richmond County0.102,93430
Richmond city-35060,020547
Roanoke County2028,590320
Roanoke city2028,576442
Rockbridge County005,26193
Rockingham County1019,356273
Russell County10.19,676140
Salem city0.107,360113
Scott County107,855145
Shenandoah County0.1014,183265
Smyth County0.6012,278206
Southampton County004,557109
Spotsylvania County5035,699342
Stafford County4042,619202
Staunton city0.308,023138
Suffolk city1024,672346
Surry County001,44022
Sussex County003,02049
Tazewell County0.4014,167225
Virginia Beach city70116,732956
Warren County0.6011,585185
Washington County1018,456265
Waynesboro city0.307,62687
Westmoreland County004,39560
Williamsburg city0.102,35525
Winchester city0.108,244101
Wise County3014,131238
Wythe County0.409,826173
York County1014,027136

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

