Economy
USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. We provide accessible analysis on US spending and outcomes in order to ground public debates in facts.
2020 Webby Award for
Government & Civil Innovation
Visualization
Daily metrics on vaccine distribution, coronavirus case counts by state and county, plus how the government is spending to boost the economy.See the data
Inflation
Households under age 40 spend more of their budgets on items with the fastest-rising prices.Explore data on your age
Jobs & Income
The rate at which Americans leave their careers varies by occupation and industry, and has changed over the last several years.See the numbers
Explore the most recent reports and articles to see how the nation’s been — and then test your knowledge.Take the quiz
Economy
Population
Immigration
Economy
Education
Elections & Government
Child Care
Economy
Population
Healthcare
State of the Union
A data-driven, nonpartisan snapshot of the state of our union.
Newsletter
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content.