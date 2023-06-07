Tennessee coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|2,364,399
|0
|Deaths
|28,113
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Tennessee, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Tennessee. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Tennessee
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Anderson County
|0
|0
|22,095
|334
|Bedford County
|0
|0
|14,961
|236
|Benton County
|0
|0
|4,515
|92
|Bledsoe County
|0
|0
|4,661
|57
|Blount County
|0
|0
|39,149
|436
|Bradley County
|0
|0
|33,143
|415
|Campbell County
|0
|0
|12,231
|167
|Cannon County
|0
|0
|4,202
|63
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|8,957
|156
|Carter County
|0
|0
|16,491
|335
|Cheatham County
|0
|0
|10,913
|119
|Chester County
|0
|0
|5,848
|97
|Claiborne County
|0
|0
|9,105
|178
|Clay County
|0
|0
|2,293
|50
|Cocke County
|0
|0
|11,586
|216
|Coffee County
|0
|0
|16,947
|267
|Crockett County
|0
|0
|5,183
|85
|Cumberland County
|0
|0
|16,112
|326
|Davidson County
|0
|0
|192,129
|1,670
|DeKalb County
|0
|0
|6,279
|101
|Decatur County
|0
|0
|3,732
|70
|Dickson County
|0
|0
|15,889
|245
|Dyer County
|0
|0
|12,797
|201
|Fayette County
|0
|0
|11,430
|185
|Fentress County
|0
|0
|5,699
|128
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|12,867
|183
|Gibson County
|0
|0
|17,415
|259
|Giles County
|0
|0
|9,412
|190
|Grainger County
|0
|0
|6,780
|109
|Greene County
|0
|0
|22,066
|372
|Grundy County
|0
|0
|3,986
|73
|Hamblen County
|0
|0
|19,709
|353
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|100,018
|1,144
|Hancock County
|0
|0
|2,011
|36
|Hardeman County
|0
|0
|7,595
|116
|Hardin County
|0
|0
|8,751
|145
|Hawkins County
|0
|0
|16,663
|321
|Haywood County
|0
|0
|6,179
|102
|Henderson County
|0
|0
|9,131
|159
|Henry County
|0
|0
|8,268
|161
|Hickman County
|0
|0
|6,831
|110
|Houston County
|0
|0
|2,678
|61
|Humphreys County
|0
|0
|4,841
|74
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|3,205
|63
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|15,724
|264
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|5,167
|93
|Knox County
|0
|0
|127,636
|1,377
|Lake County
|0
|0
|2,747
|43
|Lauderdale County
|0
|0
|7,743
|105
|Lawrence County
|0
|0
|14,295
|202
|Lewis County
|0
|0
|3,570
|60
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|9,980
|170
|Loudon County
|0
|0
|14,496
|192
|Macon County
|0
|0
|8,447
|145
|Madison County
|0
|0
|30,025
|426
|Marion County
|0
|0
|8,857
|131
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|10,369
|124
|Maury County
|0
|0
|29,020
|344
|McMinn County
|0
|0
|16,680
|260
|McNairy County
|0
|0
|7,651
|120
|Meigs County
|0
|0
|3,390
|57
|Monroe County
|0
|0
|14,591
|243
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|50,256
|576
|Moore County
|0
|0
|2,238
|40
|Morgan County
|0
|0
|6,190
|86
|Obion County
|0
|0
|10,765
|194
|Overton County
|0
|0
|7,142
|123
|Perry County
|0
|0
|2,329
|56
|Pickett County
|0
|0
|1,768
|36
|Polk County
|0
|0
|4,735
|74
|Putnam County
|0
|0
|25,114
|304
|Rhea County
|0
|0
|9,981
|160
|Roane County
|0
|0
|15,794
|233
|Robertson County
|0
|0
|21,555
|302
|Rutherford County
|0
|0
|95,804
|900
|Scott County
|0
|0
|9,040
|117
|Sequatchie County
|0
|0
|4,218
|68
|Sevier County
|0
|0
|30,322
|415
|Shelby County
|0
|0
|235,846
|3,299
|Smith County
|0
|0
|6,163
|84
|Stewart County
|0
|0
|3,288
|59
|Sullivan County
|0
|0
|45,881
|719
|Sumner County
|0
|0
|53,214
|727
|Tipton County
|0
|0
|17,622
|234
|Trousdale County
|0
|0
|4,228
|45
|Unicoi County
|0
|0
|5,176
|96
|Union County
|0
|0
|5,399
|75
|Van Buren County
|0
|0
|1,848
|48
|Warren County
|0
|0
|12,998
|176
|Washington County
|0
|0
|38,629
|493
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|5,695
|70
|Weakley County
|0
|0
|9,525
|151
|White County
|0
|0
|8,229
|129
|Williamson County
|0
|0
|62,187
|404
|Wilson County
|0
|0
|41,683
|483
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.