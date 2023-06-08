Tennessee Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Tennessee progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Tennessee administered?

In Tennessee , 4,413,541 people or 65% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,852,924 people or 56% of Tennessee 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Tennessee 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Tennessee

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Tennessee ?

In Tennessee , 4,413,541 people or 65% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,852,924 people or 56% of Tennessee 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of the population in Tennessee received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Tennessee as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

17,172,490 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Tennessee

11,323,319 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tennessee