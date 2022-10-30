US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

Each state has a different plan — and different challenges — in distributing vaccines. Learn more about who is getting vaccinated by parsing the data by age, sex and race.

What's the nation's progress on vaccinations?

At least 262,908,216 people or 79% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 224,113,439 people or 68% of the population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 108,806,974 people or 33% of the population have received a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in the US

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

In the US, 890,758,935 doses have been distributed so far, with 71% or 636,871,557 of the doses used.

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

How do COVID-19 vaccinations differ by sex?

Percent of people by sex receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is sex information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each age range received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Percent of people by age receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is age information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each race or ethnic group received the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is race or ethnic information for 74% of people who received at least one dose and 78% of fully vaccinated people.

Excluding the Hispanic/Latino category, all groups include the non-Hispanic population only.