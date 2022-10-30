US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

At least 262,908,216 people or 79% of the population have received at least one dose.
Overall, 224,113,439 people or 68% of the population are considered fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 108,806,974 people or 33% of the population have received a booster dose.
In the US, 890,758,935 doses have been distributed so far, with 71% or 636,871,557 of the doses used.
Percent of people by sex receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is sex information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.
Percent of people by age receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is age information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is race or ethnic information for 74% of people who received at least one dose and 78% of fully vaccinated people.
Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.
|State
|% of population with at least one dose
|% fully vaccinated
|% with booster or additional dose
|Alabama
|63.9%
|52.2%
|19.7%
|Alaska
|71.5%
|63.4%
|29.9%
|Arizona
|75.5%
|63.1%
|28.5%
|Arkansas
|68.2%
|55.6%
|23.4%
|California
|84.1%
|73.5%
|41%
|Colorado
|81.4%
|71.6%
|39.6%
|Connecticut
|>95%*
|80.8%
|43.3%
|Delaware
|85.3%
|70.9%
|34.4%
|District of Columbia
|>95%*
|78.8%
|34.8%
|Florida
|80.9%
|68.2%
|28.9%
|Georgia
|66.9%
|56%
|22.9%
|Hawaii
|89.5%
|79.7%
|45.7%
|Idaho
|62.4%
|55.1%
|25.3%
|Illinois
|77.2%
|69.6%
|38.1%
|Indiana
|63.2%
|56.8%
|27.7%
|Iowa
|69.2%
|63%
|34.7%
|Kansas
|74.2%
|63.3%
|29.4%
|Kentucky
|67.4%
|58.4%
|27.1%
|Louisiana
|62%
|54.4%
|22.7%
|Maine
|93.2%
|81.2%
|47.5%
|Maryland
|88.9%
|77.3%
|42.1%
|Massachusetts
|>95%*
|80.8%
|43.3%
|Michigan
|68.1%
|61.1%
|34.4%
|Minnesota
|76.8%
|70.4%
|42.5%
|Mississippi
|60.9%
|53%
|21.1%
|Missouri
|67.6%
|57.3%
|25.7%
|Montana
|66.6%
|57.8%
|28.8%
|Nebraska
|71.7%
|64.7%
|34.5%
|Nevada
|77%
|62%
|25.3%
|New Hampshire
|90.7%
|72.4%
|35.1%
|New Jersey
|92.4%
|77.1%
|38.5%
|New Mexico
|90.5%
|72.8%
|38.1%
|New York
|92%
|78.5%
|37.1%
|North Carolina
|87.3%
|63.5%
|18.2%
|North Dakota
|67.1%
|56.7%
|25.8%
|Ohio
|64.4%
|59.3%
|32.4%
|Oklahoma
|72.7%
|58.6%
|23.1%
|Oregon
|79.3%
|70.7%
|39.8%
|Pennsylvania
|87.6%
|70.5%
|31.5%
|Rhode Island
|>95%*
|84.9%
|47.6%
|South Carolina
|69.3%
|58.3%
|24.9%
|South Dakota
|79.2%
|63.7%
|28.1%
|Tennessee
|63.4%
|55.4%
|25.7%
|Texas
|74.4%
|61.6%
|23.1%
|Utah
|73.7%
|65.4%
|30.9%
|Vermont
|>95%*
|82.8%
|52.4%
|Virginia
|87.9%
|74.6%
|38.1%
|Washington
|82.9%
|73.7%
|41.1%
|West Virginia
|66.2%
|58.7%
|28%
|Wisconsin
|73.2%
|66.7%
|39%
|Wyoming
|59.2%
|51.9%
|23.5%