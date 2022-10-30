USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

Each state has a different plan — and different challenges — in distributing vaccines. Learn more about who is getting vaccinated by parsing the data by age, sex and race.

Data Updated Aug 31
/
State

What's the nation's progress on vaccinations?

At least 262,908,216 people or 79% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 224,113,439 people or 68% of the population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 108,806,974 people or 33% of the population have received a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in the US
One dose and incomplete
Two doses or equivalent
Three or more
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

In the US, 890,758,935 doses have been distributed so far, with 71% or 636,871,557 of the doses used.

How do COVID-19 vaccinations differ by sex?

Percent of people by sex receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is sex information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each age range received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Percent of people by age receiving at least one dose or fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is age information for 99% of people who received at least one dose and 99% of fully vaccinated people.

What percentage of people in each race or ethnic group received the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is race or ethnic information for 74% of people who received at least one dose and 78% of fully vaccinated people.

Excluding the Hispanic/Latino category, all groups include the non-Hispanic population only.
More COVID-19 Data:

Compare states' vaccination progress or select a state to see detailed information

Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.

Last updated 08-31

State% of population with at least one dose% fully vaccinated% with booster or additional dose
Alabama63.9%52.2%19.7%
Alaska71.5%63.4%29.9%
Arizona75.5%63.1%28.5%
Arkansas68.2%55.6%23.4%
California84.1%73.5%41%
Colorado81.4%71.6%39.6%
Connecticut>95%*80.8%43.3%
Delaware85.3%70.9%34.4%
District of Columbia>95%*78.8%34.8%
Florida80.9%68.2%28.9%
Georgia66.9%56%22.9%
Hawaii89.5%79.7%45.7%
Idaho62.4%55.1%25.3%
Illinois77.2%69.6%38.1%
Indiana63.2%56.8%27.7%
Iowa69.2%63%34.7%
Kansas74.2%63.3%29.4%
Kentucky67.4%58.4%27.1%
Louisiana62%54.4%22.7%
Maine93.2%81.2%47.5%
Maryland88.9%77.3%42.1%
Massachusetts>95%*80.8%43.3%
Michigan68.1%61.1%34.4%
Minnesota76.8%70.4%42.5%
Mississippi60.9%53%21.1%
Missouri67.6%57.3%25.7%
Montana66.6%57.8%28.8%
Nebraska71.7%64.7%34.5%
Nevada77%62%25.3%
New Hampshire90.7%72.4%35.1%
New Jersey92.4%77.1%38.5%
New Mexico90.5%72.8%38.1%
New York92%78.5%37.1%
North Carolina87.3%63.5%18.2%
North Dakota67.1%56.7%25.8%
Ohio64.4%59.3%32.4%
Oklahoma72.7%58.6%23.1%
Oregon79.3%70.7%39.8%
Pennsylvania87.6%70.5%31.5%
Rhode Island>95%*84.9%47.6%
South Carolina69.3%58.3%24.9%
South Dakota79.2%63.7%28.1%
Tennessee63.4%55.4%25.7%
Texas74.4%61.6%23.1%
Utah73.7%65.4%30.9%
Vermont>95%*82.8%52.4%
Virginia87.9%74.6%38.1%
Washington82.9%73.7%41.1%
West Virginia66.2%58.7%28%
Wisconsin73.2%66.7%39%
Wyoming59.2%51.9%23.5%
Show More
NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content