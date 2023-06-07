USAFactsUSAFacts
Montana coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Montana faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Montana, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Montana
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases333,7580
Deaths3,7120

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Montana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Montana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Montana

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Beaverhead County002,49233
Big Horn County005,891104
Blaine County002,65534
Broadwater County001,55722
Carbon County002,50930
Carter County002915
Cascade County0030,426377
Chouteau County001,37315
Custer County003,55154
Daniels County004929
Dawson County002,78261
Deer Lodge County003,31430
Fallon County0079912
Fergus County002,99563
Flathead County0034,154309
Gallatin County0042,028135
Garfield County002513
Glacier County004,91679
Golden Valley County001785
Granite County0068010
Hill County005,46777
Jefferson County003,19427
Judith Basin County002881
Lake County008,429110
Lewis and Clark County0022,092205
Liberty County005305
Lincoln County005,73297
Madison County002,43923
McCone County0045510
Meagher County0059912
Mineral County001,39417
Missoula County0034,418228
Musselshell County001,11331
Park County005,20839
Petroleum County00461
Phillips County001,15331
Pondera County001,50111
Powder River County0042110
Powell County002,24032
Prairie County002924
Ravalli County008,680180
Richland County003,03739
Roosevelt County004,10378
Rosebud County003,13363
Sanders County002,47053
Sheridan County0093613
Silver Bow County0010,155139
Stillwater County001,74833
Sweet Grass County0092313
Teton County001,57029
Toole County001,42425
Treasure County001481
Valley County002,19845
Wheatland County0046914
Wibaux County002498
Yellowstone County0052,170618

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

