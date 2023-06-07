Alaska coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|287,187
|22
|Deaths
|1,441
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Alaska, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alaska. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Alaska
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aleutians East Borough
|0.1
|0
|796
|2
|Aleutians West Census Area
|0.1
|0
|1,167
|3
|Anchorage Municipality
|9
|0
|121,338
|610
|Bethel Census Area
|0.9
|0
|13,357
|48
|Bristol Bay Borough
|0
|0
|608
|2
|Denali Borough
|0
|0
|476
|1
|Dillingham Census Area
|0.1
|0
|2,269
|13
|Fairbanks North Star Borough
|0.9
|0
|32,241
|170
|Haines Borough
|0
|0
|790
|1
|Hoonah-Angoon Census Area
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Juneau City and Borough
|1
|0
|11,377
|28
|Kenai Peninsula Borough
|2
|0
|21,319
|124
|Ketchikan Gateway Borough
|1
|0
|5,000
|27
|Kodiak Island Borough
|0.1
|0
|5,701
|13
|Kusilvak Census Area
|0
|0
|1,508
|4
|Lake and Peninsula Borough
|0
|0
|121
|0
|Matanuska-Susitna Borough
|5
|0
|40,343
|274
|Nome Census Area
|1
|0
|7,662
|7
|North Slope Borough
|0.1
|0
|4,974
|15
|Northwest Arctic Borough
|0
|0
|5,871
|22
|Petersburg Borough
|0
|0
|179
|2
|Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
|0
|0
|251
|4
|Sitka City and Borough
|0.7
|0
|3,390
|10
|Skagway Municipality
|0
|0
|30
|0
|Southeast Fairbanks Census Area
|0.1
|0
|2,314
|21
|Valdez-Cordova Census Area
|0.6
|0
|2,170
|23
|Wrangell City and Borough
|0
|0
|71
|0
|Yakutat City and Borough
|0
|0
|63
|2
|Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area
|0
|0
|1,801
|15
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.