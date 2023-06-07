USAFactsUSAFacts
Alaska coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Alaska faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Alaska, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Alaska
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases287,18722
Deaths1,4410

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Alaska, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alaska. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Alaska

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Aleutians East Borough0.107962
Aleutians West Census Area0.101,1673
Anchorage Municipality90121,338610
Bethel Census Area0.9013,35748
Bristol Bay Borough006082
Denali Borough004761
Dillingham Census Area0.102,26913
Fairbanks North Star Borough0.9032,241170
Haines Borough007901
Hoonah-Angoon Census Area0000
Juneau City and Borough1011,37728
Kenai Peninsula Borough2021,319124
Ketchikan Gateway Borough105,00027
Kodiak Island Borough0.105,70113
Kusilvak Census Area001,5084
Lake and Peninsula Borough001210
Matanuska-Susitna Borough5040,343274
Nome Census Area107,6627
North Slope Borough0.104,97415
Northwest Arctic Borough005,87122
Petersburg Borough001792
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area002514
Sitka City and Borough0.703,39010
Skagway Municipality00300
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area0.102,31421
Valdez-Cordova Census Area0.602,17023
Wrangell City and Borough00710
Yakutat City and Borough00632
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area001,80115

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

