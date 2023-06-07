USAFactsUSAFacts
Iowa coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Iowa faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Iowa, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Iowa
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases892,6280
Deaths10,5380

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Iowa, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Iowa. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Iowa

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County001,79452
Adams County0093114
Allamakee County003,21267
Appanoose County003,40380
Audubon County001,29924
Benton County007,14382
Black Hawk County0038,500520
Boone County006,44667
Bremer County006,32387
Buchanan County005,46767
Buena Vista County006,86565
Butler County003,77461
Calhoun County003,03926
Carroll County005,62982
Cass County003,26787
Cedar County004,99146
Cerro Gordo County0012,665180
Cherokee County003,53473
Chickasaw County003,13437
Clarke County002,65742
Clay County004,75052
Clayton County003,98680
Clinton County0013,727167
Crawford County004,98759
Dallas County0026,604157
Davis County001,80935
Decatur County001,82328
Delaware County004,71871
Des Moines County0011,061160
Dickinson County004,66077
Dubuque County0030,647325
Emmet County002,64855
Fayette County004,88586
Floyd County004,15069
Franklin County002,92248
Fremont County001,61729
Greene County002,02828
Grundy County003,01150
Guthrie County002,74548
Hamilton County003,95187
Hancock County003,24451
Hardin County005,00270
Harrison County003,805101
Henry County006,43582
Howard County002,28837
Humboldt County003,03543
Ida County002,09951
Iowa County004,29753
Jackson County005,48174
Jasper County0010,313124
Jefferson County004,33460
Johnson County0044,353173
Jones County006,40382
Keokuk County002,45954
Kossuth County004,31397
Lee County009,102148
Linn County0063,854654
Louisa County002,91967
Lucas County002,15133
Lyon County003,11755
Madison County003,64445
Mahaska County005,72395
Marion County008,799133
Marshall County0011,247131
Mills County003,97146
Mitchell County002,79450
Monona County002,05053
Monroe County002,17352
Montgomery County002,56659
Muscatine County0011,155139
O'Brien County003,83373
Osceola County001,54723
Page County003,79654
Palo Alto County002,36741
Plymouth County007,026112
Pocahontas County001,90731
Polk County00145,9141,201
Pottawattamie County0027,734349
Poweshiek County004,57965
Ringgold County001,31042
Sac County002,83242
Scott County0048,359439
Shelby County003,12056
Sioux County008,79296
Story County0022,987101
Tama County004,595100
Taylor County001,51925
Union County003,14454
Van Buren County001,68128
Wapello County0010,321220
Warren County0014,388152
Washington County006,73288
Wayne County001,50634
Webster County0011,996185
Winnebago County003,43347
Winneshiek County004,45355
Woodbury County0032,721356
Worth County002,02817
Wright County004,00970

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

