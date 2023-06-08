USAFactsUSAFacts
Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa

Stay current on the state of the pandemic with daily metrics on vaccine distribution, coronavirus case counts by state and county, plus how the government is spending to boost the economy.

Data Updated May 29
Iowa
County

COVID-19 facts to know

Nearly 15 million American are expected to lose access to Medicaid in the coming months, including over 5 million children.

Multiracial, Hispanic and Latino, and Black Americans experienced the highest rates of long COVID. Asian Americans had the highest rate of severe long COVID.

Transgender people had the highest rates of long COVID compared to other genders.

Americans ages 40–54 had the highest rates of long COVID.

Rents rose in 58% of all counties nationwide between 2020 and 2023. Data shows that rents rose and dipped between neighboring zip codes.

Total COVID-19 cases in Iowa


Iowa had 0 new COVID-19 cases on May 29, 2023

Total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa


Iowa had 0 new COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

First vaccination

Administered

71%

At least 2,235,485 people have received at least one dose.View the data

Fully vaccinated

Administered

65%

Overall 2,036,465 people are fully vaccinated.View the data
