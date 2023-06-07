North Carolina coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|3,501,415
|0
|Deaths
|29,059
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In North Carolina, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Carolina. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for North Carolina
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Alamance County
|0
|0
|62,441
|585
|Alexander County
|0
|0
|12,844
|161
|Alleghany County
|0
|0
|3,810
|23
|Anson County
|0
|0
|8,549
|114
|Ashe County
|0
|0
|7,692
|96
|Avery County
|0
|0
|5,608
|49
|Beaufort County
|0
|0
|16,239
|189
|Bertie County
|0
|0
|5,515
|78
|Bladen County
|0
|0
|12,161
|150
|Brunswick County
|0
|0
|41,603
|389
|Buncombe County
|0
|0
|71,806
|727
|Burke County
|0
|0
|32,201
|371
|Cabarrus County
|0
|0
|72,938
|576
|Caldwell County
|0
|0
|30,720
|376
|Camden County
|0
|0
|2,236
|10
|Carteret County
|0
|0
|18,640
|165
|Caswell County
|0
|0
|6,697
|61
|Catawba County
|0
|0
|61,135
|685
|Chatham County
|0
|0
|18,401
|137
|Cherokee County
|0
|0
|8,811
|138
|Chowan County
|0
|0
|5,340
|67
|Clay County
|0
|0
|3,529
|52
|Cleveland County
|0
|0
|37,001
|457
|Columbus County
|0
|0
|19,329
|300
|Craven County
|0
|0
|32,413
|268
|Cumberland County
|0
|0
|117,076
|749
|Currituck County
|0
|0
|6,411
|40
|Dare County
|0
|0
|10,138
|35
|Davidson County
|0
|0
|56,717
|514
|Davie County
|0
|0
|15,073
|127
|Duplin County
|0
|0
|21,055
|265
|Durham County
|0
|0
|104,443
|421
|Edgecombe County
|0
|0
|17,711
|185
|Forsyth County
|0
|0
|126,962
|997
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|26,656
|101
|Gaston County
|0
|0
|82,513
|983
|Gates County
|0
|0
|2,473
|22
|Graham County
|0
|0
|2,999
|31
|Granville County
|0
|0
|19,816
|134
|Greene County
|0
|0
|7,235
|80
|Guilford County
|0
|0
|162,354
|1,500
|Halifax County
|0
|0
|19,068
|212
|Harnett County
|0
|0
|43,099
|382
|Haywood County
|0
|0
|17,394
|262
|Henderson County
|0
|0
|33,775
|384
|Hertford County
|0
|0
|6,424
|103
|Hoke County
|0
|0
|19,677
|144
|Hyde County
|0
|0
|1,719
|15
|Iredell County
|0
|0
|62,407
|561
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|12,389
|111
|Johnston County
|0
|0
|76,467
|507
|Jones County
|0
|0
|2,938
|49
|Lee County
|0
|0
|20,262
|181
|Lenoir County
|0
|0
|20,460
|255
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|30,642
|211
|Macon County
|0
|0
|9,885
|138
|Madison County
|0
|0
|6,381
|93
|Martin County
|0
|0
|7,636
|100
|McDowell County
|0
|0
|17,509
|199
|Mecklenburg County
|0
|0
|371,088
|1,932
|Mitchell County
|0
|0
|4,815
|43
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|9,129
|151
|Moore County
|0
|0
|31,962
|387
|Nash County
|0
|0
|32,831
|380
|New Hanover County
|0
|0
|65,068
|476
|Northampton County
|0
|0
|5,971
|100
|Onslow County
|0
|0
|65,719
|437
|Orange County
|0
|0
|39,892
|159
|Pamlico County
|0
|0
|3,485
|37
|Pasquotank County
|0
|0
|10,758
|136
|Pender County
|0
|0
|18,833
|156
|Perquimans County
|0
|0
|3,605
|27
|Person County
|0
|0
|12,289
|122
|Pitt County
|0
|0
|67,576
|307
|Polk County
|0
|0
|5,112
|73
|Randolph County
|0
|0
|44,950
|523
|Richmond County
|0
|0
|16,610
|218
|Robeson County
|0
|0
|52,675
|605
|Rockingham County
|0
|0
|27,965
|337
|Rowan County
|0
|0
|52,141
|657
|Rutherford County
|0
|0
|21,828
|439
|Sampson County
|0
|0
|23,724
|219
|Scotland County
|0
|0
|13,038
|150
|Stanly County
|0
|0
|24,238
|292
|Stokes County
|0
|0
|15,829
|212
|Surry County
|0
|0
|28,946
|431
|Swain County
|0
|0
|5,097
|53
|Transylvania County
|0
|0
|8,503
|88
|Tyrrell County
|0
|0
|1,234
|10
|Union County
|0
|0
|80,144
|542
|Vance County
|0
|0
|16,070
|143
|Wake County
|0
|0
|394,227
|1,358
|Warren County
|0
|0
|5,938
|54
|Washington County
|0
|0
|3,932
|59
|Watauga County
|0
|0
|15,260
|79
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|42,474
|459
|Wilkes County
|0
|0
|23,301
|312
|Wilson County
|0
|0
|27,980
|364
|Yadkin County
|0
|0
|15,325
|146
|Yancey County
|0
|0
|6,419
|71
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.