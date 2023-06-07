USAFactsUSAFacts
North Carolina coronavirus cases and deaths

How is North Carolina faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in North Carolina, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
North Carolina
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases3,501,4150
Deaths29,0590

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In North Carolina, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Carolina. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for North Carolina

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alamance County0062,441585
Alexander County0012,844161
Alleghany County003,81023
Anson County008,549114
Ashe County007,69296
Avery County005,60849
Beaufort County0016,239189
Bertie County005,51578
Bladen County0012,161150
Brunswick County0041,603389
Buncombe County0071,806727
Burke County0032,201371
Cabarrus County0072,938576
Caldwell County0030,720376
Camden County002,23610
Carteret County0018,640165
Caswell County006,69761
Catawba County0061,135685
Chatham County0018,401137
Cherokee County008,811138
Chowan County005,34067
Clay County003,52952
Cleveland County0037,001457
Columbus County0019,329300
Craven County0032,413268
Cumberland County00117,076749
Currituck County006,41140
Dare County0010,13835
Davidson County0056,717514
Davie County0015,073127
Duplin County0021,055265
Durham County00104,443421
Edgecombe County0017,711185
Forsyth County00126,962997
Franklin County0026,656101
Gaston County0082,513983
Gates County002,47322
Graham County002,99931
Granville County0019,816134
Greene County007,23580
Guilford County00162,3541,500
Halifax County0019,068212
Harnett County0043,099382
Haywood County0017,394262
Henderson County0033,775384
Hertford County006,424103
Hoke County0019,677144
Hyde County001,71915
Iredell County0062,407561
Jackson County0012,389111
Johnston County0076,467507
Jones County002,93849
Lee County0020,262181
Lenoir County0020,460255
Lincoln County0030,642211
Macon County009,885138
Madison County006,38193
Martin County007,636100
McDowell County0017,509199
Mecklenburg County00371,0881,932
Mitchell County004,81543
Montgomery County009,129151
Moore County0031,962387
Nash County0032,831380
New Hanover County0065,068476
Northampton County005,971100
Onslow County0065,719437
Orange County0039,892159
Pamlico County003,48537
Pasquotank County0010,758136
Pender County0018,833156
Perquimans County003,60527
Person County0012,289122
Pitt County0067,576307
Polk County005,11273
Randolph County0044,950523
Richmond County0016,610218
Robeson County0052,675605
Rockingham County0027,965337
Rowan County0052,141657
Rutherford County0021,828439
Sampson County0023,724219
Scotland County0013,038150
Stanly County0024,238292
Stokes County0015,829212
Surry County0028,946431
Swain County005,09753
Transylvania County008,50388
Tyrrell County001,23410
Union County0080,144542
Vance County0016,070143
Wake County00394,2271,358
Warren County005,93854
Washington County003,93259
Watauga County0015,26079
Wayne County0042,474459
Wilkes County0023,301312
Wilson County0027,980364
Yadkin County0015,325146
Yancey County006,41971

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

