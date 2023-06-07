USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

North Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

How is North Dakota faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in North Dakota, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
North Dakota
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases291,42715
Deaths2,2320

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In North Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
18

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for North Dakota

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County0070110
Barnes County003,78747
Benson County0.102,31323
Billings County001701
Bottineau County001,91026
Bowman County009399
Burke County004983
Burleigh County5041,780303
Cass County2072,100333
Cavalier County0.401,0067
Dickey County001,84439
Divide County006104
Dunn County001,2108
Eddy County0.409046
Emmons County0084518
Foster County001,17723
Golden Valley County0.105174
Grand Forks County1027,424125
Grant County0.1056211
Griggs County007002
Hettinger County009698
Kidder County0060713
LaMoure County001,19320
Logan County0056312
McHenry County0.101,60231
McIntosh County0.409149
McKenzie County003,68225
McLean County0.103,23149
Mercer County0.403,07024
Morton County0.3013,446142
Mountrail County003,96737
Nelson County0093918
Oliver County0.103805
Pembina County0.102,43916
Pierce County001,25932
Ramsey County0.304,44757
Ransom County001,96928
Renville County0067715
Richland County0.304,88623
Rolette County108,25743
Sargent County001,3409
Sheridan County003477
Sioux County-0.101,71119
Slope County00740
Stark County0.3013,98886
Steele County004472
Stutsman County0.108,44397
Towner County0.1076412
Traill County0.302,54626
Walsh County0.404,18734
Ward County0.7024,431251
Wells County001,22812
Williams County0.9012,42768

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content