Ohio coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Ohio faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Ohio, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Ohio
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases3,449,990275
Deaths42,2993

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Ohio, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
7

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Ohio. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Ohio

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County0.309,012156
Allen County2034,498514
Ashland County2015,177238
Ashtabula County20.126,559457
Athens County0.1020,276155
Auglaize County0014,476202
Belmont County3019,466152
Brown County0.7014,310181
Butler County70.1117,9291,243
Carroll County0.606,450138
Champaign County0.9010,916163
Clark County2044,152627
Clermont County5066,584622
Clinton County0.9013,020185
Columbiana County1030,130479
Coshocton County0.4010,201171
Crawford County0.4014,387228
Cuyahoga County421357,0004,174
Darke County0.9015,253230
Defiance County1012,580152
Delaware County4056,850303
Erie County6025,317295
Fairfield County2047,966463
Fayette County0.609,529133
Franklin County31-0.1371,6642,831
Fulton County0.9012,830185
Gallia County0.7010,602117
Geauga County30.120,883293
Greene County4049,087544
Guernsey County0.3013,815166
Hamilton County180242,1222,238
Hancock County1021,739291
Hardin County0.608,918166
Harrison County-0.104,21367
Henry County0.907,981112
Highland County1013,713188
Hocking County0.708,767134
Holmes County005,953192
Huron County0.1018,185228
Jackson County0.9011,998149
Jefferson County0.10.119,053255
Knox County3016,678247
Lake County60.162,956831
Lawrence County4024,78564
Licking County4053,509521
Logan County0.3012,886182
Lorain County130.391,6931,071
Lucas County110.3127,9841,509
Madison County0.6011,710144
Mahoning County3068,7261,192
Marion County0.4024,830287
Medina County4051,671537
Meigs County206,53496
Mercer County1011,600136
Miami County1032,348522
Monroe County0.304,28459
Montgomery County120.4164,7772,238
Morgan County0.30.14,25864
Morrow County0.409,525115
Muskingum County1032,146327
Noble County0.703,94161
Ottawa County0.9011,061150
Paulding County0.305,64363
Perry County0.3010,490134
Pickaway County1021,486242
Pike County0.7010,086138
Portage County4045,004484
Preble County0.7011,778185
Putnam County0.4010,058168
Richland County2039,682547
Ross County1025,367327
Sandusky County2017,843259
Scioto County2028,287255
Seneca County40.115,975249
Shelby County0.10.113,451208
Stark County5099,7861,839
Summit County110.1145,5631,871
Trumbull County5053,598957
Tuscarawas County0.4025,914549
Union County1020,168117
Van Wert County0.408,320136
Vinton County0.303,74760
Warren County6073,540644
Washington County5015,734228
Wayne County1028,944479
Williams County0.7012,189142
Wood County2039,127396
Wyandot County0.706,747112

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Recommended Articles






