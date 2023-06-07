USAFactsUSAFacts
New Jersey coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New Jersey faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New Jersey, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
New Jersey
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,995,9060
Deaths35,7740

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New Jersey, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Jersey. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New Jersey

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Atlantic County0089,8521,073
Bergen County00320,7343,708
Burlington County00138,7981,364
Camden County00166,0441,959
Cape May County0029,823332
Cumberland County0051,414657
Essex County00287,3543,756
Gloucester County0089,8191,044
Hudson County00234,9932,841
Hunterdon County0034,145304
Mercer County00109,2191,338
Middlesex County00271,2613,011
Monmouth County00220,1412,362
Morris County00163,2751,668
Ocean County00212,3313,256
Passaic County00190,1482,446
Salem County0018,157262
Somerset County0096,6091,025
Sussex County0045,026516
Union County00193,4622,487
Warren County0031,693365

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

