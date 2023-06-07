Kansas coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|946,413
|30
|Deaths
|10,225
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Kansas, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Kansas
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allen County
|0
|0
|5,021
|53
|Anderson County
|0
|0
|2,540
|29
|Atchison County
|0
|0
|4,949
|34
|Barber County
|0
|0
|1,211
|8
|Barton County
|0
|0
|7,553
|96
|Bourbon County
|0
|0
|5,438
|52
|Brown County
|0
|0
|3,115
|46
|Butler County
|0
|0
|22,135
|184
|Chase County
|0
|0
|785
|7
|Chautauqua County
|0
|0
|981
|17
|Cherokee County
|0
|0
|7,257
|84
|Cheyenne County
|0
|0
|724
|14
|Clark County
|0
|0
|568
|8
|Clay County
|0
|0
|2,415
|35
|Cloud County
|0
|0
|2,608
|36
|Coffey County
|0
|0
|2,785
|42
|Comanche County
|0
|0
|543
|16
|Cowley County
|0
|0
|12,291
|152
|Crawford County
|0
|0
|14,793
|128
|Decatur County
|0
|0
|776
|20
|Dickinson County
|0
|0
|5,803
|78
|Doniphan County
|0
|0
|2,803
|34
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|33,273
|136
|Edwards County
|0
|0
|667
|13
|Elk County
|0
|0
|678
|10
|Ellis County
|0
|0
|8,301
|81
|Ellsworth County
|0
|0
|2,406
|32
|Finney County
|0
|0
|12,874
|112
|Ford County
|0
|0
|11,997
|113
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|8,047
|81
|Geary County
|0
|0
|11,203
|75
|Gove County
|0
|0
|918
|23
|Graham County
|0
|0
|746
|15
|Grant County
|0
|0
|2,748
|36
|Gray County
|0
|0
|1,384
|23
|Greeley County
|0
|0
|390
|3
|Greenwood County
|0
|0
|2,140
|23
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|544
|3
|Harper County
|0
|0
|1,887
|27
|Harvey County
|0
|0
|11,583
|123
|Haskell County
|0
|0
|1,104
|11
|Hodgeman County
|0
|0
|491
|10
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|4,570
|29
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|5,611
|61
|Jewell County
|0
|0
|936
|13
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|174,328
|1,199
|Kearny County
|0
|0
|1,365
|20
|Kingman County
|0
|0
|2,266
|28
|Kiowa County
|0
|0
|755
|7
|Labette County
|0
|0
|7,771
|74
|Lane County
|0
|0
|366
|12
|Leavenworth County
|0
|0
|23,665
|183
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|725
|10
|Linn County
|0
|0
|3,384
|28
|Logan County
|0
|0
|1,008
|13
|Lyon County
|0
|0
|11,754
|120
|Marion County
|0
|0
|3,931
|43
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|2,919
|42
|McPherson County
|0
|0
|9,312
|126
|Meade County
|0
|0
|1,347
|20
|Miami County
|0
|0
|9,377
|93
|Mitchell County
|0
|0
|1,735
|22
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|10,789
|154
|Morris County
|0
|0
|1,740
|28
|Morton County
|0
|0
|712
|11
|Nemaha County
|0
|0
|3,742
|60
|Neosho County
|0
|0
|6,011
|66
|Ness County
|0
|0
|883
|18
|Norton County
|0
|0
|2,425
|37
|Osage County
|0
|0
|4,736
|49
|Osborne County
|0
|0
|1,000
|17
|Ottawa County
|0
|0
|1,429
|17
|Pawnee County
|0
|0
|2,556
|24
|Phillips County
|0
|0
|1,667
|30
|Pottawatomie County
|0
|0
|6,964
|55
|Pratt County
|0
|0
|2,233
|30
|Rawlins County
|0
|0
|762
|9
|Reno County
|0
|0
|22,234
|228
|Republic County
|0
|0
|1,537
|16
|Rice County
|0
|0
|3,036
|23
|Riley County
|0
|0
|16,092
|81
|Rooks County
|0
|0
|1,580
|20
|Rush County
|0
|0
|920
|18
|Russell County
|0
|0
|2,132
|37
|Saline County
|0
|0
|16,697
|239
|Scott County
|0
|0
|1,554
|34
|Sedgwick County
|0
|0
|168,057
|1,360
|Seward County
|0
|0
|7,955
|59
|Shawnee County
|0
|0
|59,351
|612
|Sheridan County
|0
|0
|896
|18
|Sherman County
|0
|0
|1,779
|20
|Smith County
|0
|0
|816
|7
|Stafford County
|0
|0
|1,367
|26
|Stanton County
|0
|0
|517
|8
|Stevens County
|0
|0
|1,832
|20
|Sumner County
|0
|0
|6,561
|70
|Thomas County
|0
|0
|2,946
|28
|Trego County
|0
|0
|903
|10
|Wabaunsee County
|0
|0
|1,947
|22
|Wallace County
|0
|0
|484
|5
|Washington County
|0
|0
|1,591
|22
|Wichita County
|0
|0
|588
|8
|Wilson County
|0
|0
|3,387
|43
|Woodson County
|0
|0
|1,012
|15
|Wyandotte County
|0
|0
|53,736
|477
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.