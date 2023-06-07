USAFactsUSAFacts
Kansas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Kansas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Kansas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Kansas
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases946,41330
Deaths10,2250

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Kansas, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Kansas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Allen County005,02153
Anderson County002,54029
Atchison County004,94934
Barber County001,2118
Barton County007,55396
Bourbon County005,43852
Brown County003,11546
Butler County0022,135184
Chase County007857
Chautauqua County0098117
Cherokee County007,25784
Cheyenne County0072414
Clark County005688
Clay County002,41535
Cloud County002,60836
Coffey County002,78542
Comanche County0054316
Cowley County0012,291152
Crawford County0014,793128
Decatur County0077620
Dickinson County005,80378
Doniphan County002,80334
Douglas County0033,273136
Edwards County0066713
Elk County0067810
Ellis County008,30181
Ellsworth County002,40632
Finney County0012,874112
Ford County0011,997113
Franklin County008,04781
Geary County0011,20375
Gove County0091823
Graham County0074615
Grant County002,74836
Gray County001,38423
Greeley County003903
Greenwood County002,14023
Hamilton County005443
Harper County001,88727
Harvey County0011,583123
Haskell County001,10411
Hodgeman County0049110
Jackson County004,57029
Jefferson County005,61161
Jewell County0093613
Johnson County00174,3281,199
Kearny County001,36520
Kingman County002,26628
Kiowa County007557
Labette County007,77174
Lane County0036612
Leavenworth County0023,665183
Lincoln County0072510
Linn County003,38428
Logan County001,00813
Lyon County0011,754120
Marion County003,93143
Marshall County002,91942
McPherson County009,312126
Meade County001,34720
Miami County009,37793
Mitchell County001,73522
Montgomery County0010,789154
Morris County001,74028
Morton County0071211
Nemaha County003,74260
Neosho County006,01166
Ness County0088318
Norton County002,42537
Osage County004,73649
Osborne County001,00017
Ottawa County001,42917
Pawnee County002,55624
Phillips County001,66730
Pottawatomie County006,96455
Pratt County002,23330
Rawlins County007629
Reno County0022,234228
Republic County001,53716
Rice County003,03623
Riley County0016,09281
Rooks County001,58020
Rush County0092018
Russell County002,13237
Saline County0016,697239
Scott County001,55434
Sedgwick County00168,0571,360
Seward County007,95559
Shawnee County0059,351612
Sheridan County0089618
Sherman County001,77920
Smith County008167
Stafford County001,36726
Stanton County005178
Stevens County001,83220
Sumner County006,56170
Thomas County002,94628
Trego County0090310
Wabaunsee County001,94722
Wallace County004845
Washington County001,59122
Wichita County005888
Wilson County003,38743
Woodson County001,01215
Wyandotte County0053,736477

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

