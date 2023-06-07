USAFactsUSAFacts
Wyoming coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Wyoming faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Wyoming, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Wyoming
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases187,1747
Deaths2,0360

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Wyoming, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Wyoming. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Wyoming

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Albany County0.3011,65354
Big Horn County003,11766
Campbell County0.10.114,067167
Carbon County005,04755
Converse County0.103,72158
Crook County0.401,58634
Fremont County1017,093207
Goshen County0.104,62967
Hot Springs County0.30.11,49122
Johnson County002,40022
Laramie County3032,098328
Lincoln County004,92438
Natrona County2026,065312
Niobrara County0.1086512
Park County107,825154
Platte County0.102,30946
Sheridan County0.1010,11492
Sublette County0.102,34428
Sweetwater County0.9012,635140
Teton County0.4012,17416
Uinta County0.706,46243
Washakie County-302,64251
Weston County0.301,91324

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

