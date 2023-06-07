USAFactsUSAFacts
South Carolina coronavirus cases and deaths

How is South Carolina faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
South Carolina
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,481,6460
Deaths17,8690

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In South Carolina, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in South Carolina. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for South Carolina

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Abbeville County006,65569
Aiken County0041,767437
Allendale County002,09324
Anderson County0058,025998
Bamberg County003,44675
Barnwell County005,834103
Beaufort County0043,530380
Berkeley County0052,240450
Calhoun County002,79961
Charleston County00112,905945
Cherokee County0014,761322
Chester County0010,134153
Chesterfield County0011,836191
Clarendon County008,776159
Colleton County008,913221
Darlington County0018,939311
Dillon County009,729144
Dorchester County0056,325496
Edgefield County006,77971
Fairfield County006,007107
Florence County0041,861631
Georgetown County0015,958227
Greenville County00173,3382,008
Greenwood County0022,607305
Hampton County005,02486
Horry County0097,5341,159
Jasper County005,92493
Kershaw County0021,623261
Lancaster County0025,276281
Laurens County0018,667295
Lee County004,27295
Lexington County0096,569872
Marion County008,564163
Marlboro County007,880105
McCormick County002,24440
Newberry County0013,355195
Oconee County0024,348343
Orangeburg County0023,425420
Pickens County0046,111632
Richland County00123,578947
Saluda County003,96878
Spartanburg County0095,3571,548
Sumter County0028,100394
Union County007,750150
Williamsburg County008,557146
York County0078,263678

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

