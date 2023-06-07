South Carolina Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is South Carolina progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has South Carolina administered?

In South Carolina , 3,666,079 people or 71% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,091,956 people or 60% of South Carolina 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of South Carolina 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in South Carolina

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in South Carolina ?

Doses delivered and administered in South Carolina as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

14,205,395 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in South Carolina

8,666,603 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in South Carolina