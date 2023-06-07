USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Colorado coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Colorado faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Colorado, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Colorado
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,764,5750
Deaths14,2880

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Colorado, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Colorado. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Colorado

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County00167,9121,491
Alamosa County006,04068
Arapahoe County00198,9271,402
Archuleta County002,94816
Baca County001,06317
Bent County003,02651
Boulder County0092,266462
Broomfield County0018,581135
Chaffee County005,72356
Cheyenne County003229
Clear Creek County001,62612
Conejos County002,33358
Costilla County0072018
Crowley County003,56333
Custer County0066721
Delta County007,350166
Denver County00227,2701,552
Dolores County003678
Douglas County00101,852513
Eagle County0018,95839
El Paso County00240,0341,932
Elbert County005,88347
Fremont County0019,045212
Garfield County0018,157105
Gilpin County009864
Grand County004,08130
Gunnison County003,43214
Hinsdale County001320
Huerfano County001,80341
Jackson County001690
Jefferson County00162,4261,586
Kiowa County003376
Kit Carson County001,88132
La Plata County0016,053102
Lake County001,8542
Larimer County00110,911621
Las Animas County004,48852
Lincoln County002,2119
Logan County008,689120
Mesa County0052,515650
Mineral County002412
Moffat County003,76555
Montezuma County007,78890
Montrose County0011,349184
Morgan County007,084150
Otero County005,395137
Ouray County008926
Park County003,52524
Phillips County001,13120
Pitkin County006,6937
Prowers County003,29152
Pueblo County0062,967892
Rio Blanco County002,25315
Rio Grande County003,70448
Routt County007,94634
Saguache County001,20612
San Juan County002090
San Miguel County002,3338
Sedgwick County0049010
Summit County0012,09915
Teller County005,85064
Washington County001,06928
Weld County0094,253716
Yuma County002,36127

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content