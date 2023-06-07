USAFactsUSAFacts
Alabama coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Alabama faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Alabama, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Alabama
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,659,9360
Deaths21,1380

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Alabama, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Alabama. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Alabama

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Autauga County0019,913235
Baldwin County0070,521731
Barbour County007,582104
Bibb County008,149111
Blount County0018,872261
Bullock County003,05754
Butler County006,617132
Calhoun County0041,931683
Chambers County0010,935172
Cherokee County006,80389
Chilton County0013,073221
Choctaw County002,26039
Clarke County008,630107
Clay County005,22394
Cleburne County004,46073
Coffee County0017,358246
Colbert County0021,616279
Conecuh County003,65476
Coosa County003,80564
Covington County0011,885266
Crenshaw County004,766111
Cullman County0031,723400
Dale County0016,715245
Dallas County0011,099260
DeKalb County0022,664347
Elmore County0030,079364
Escambia County0012,549181
Etowah County0034,402696
Fayette County005,949100
Franklin County0012,248154
Geneva County008,001174
Greene County002,35154
Hale County005,793110
Henry County005,91579
Houston County0032,948532
Jackson County0018,504257
Jefferson County00240,7362,536
Lamar County004,81974
Lauderdale County0030,743423
Lawrence County009,487181
Lee County0048,087373
Limestone County0032,491324
Lowndes County003,41081
Macon County005,33790
Madison County00117,2831,068
Marengo County006,118116
Marion County0010,209161
Marshall County0033,237411
Mobile County00135,8401,810
Monroe County006,79688
Montgomery County0074,6231,016
Morgan County0046,965554
Perry County002,70149
Pickens County006,520122
Pike County009,335144
Randolph County006,59380
Russell County0013,152101
Shelby County0078,788488
St. Clair County0033,629443
Sumter County003,22655
Talladega County0028,816402
Tallapoosa County0014,744255
Tuscaloosa County0072,031858
Walker County0024,499482
Washington County004,42261
Wilcox County003,72148
Winston County009,528143

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

