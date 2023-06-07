USAFactsUSAFacts
Georgia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Georgia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Georgia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Georgia
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,343,8070
Deaths42,3510

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Georgia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Georgia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Georgia

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Appling County003,846135
Atkinson County001,70357
Bacon County002,85382
Baker County0034315
Baldwin County008,467262
Banks County003,992101
Barrow County0023,224291
Bartow County0026,251485
Ben Hill County002,352125
Berrien County002,31896
Bibb County0033,807832
Bleckley County001,624110
Brantley County002,750115
Brooks County002,18399
Bryan County008,028111
Bulloch County0011,458283
Burke County003,249124
Butts County005,595180
Calhoun County001,11425
Camden County0010,542139
Candler County001,493110
Carroll County0016,803500
Catoosa County0014,249204
Charlton County002,56765
Chatham County0064,5181,032
Chattahoochee County006,92124
Chattooga County005,950152
Cherokee County0054,402710
Clarke County0030,896263
Clay County003947
Clayton County0070,1541,088
Clinch County001,57546
Cobb County00170,3572,089
Coffee County008,792305
Colquitt County009,166277
Columbia County0024,330437
Cook County002,28183
Coweta County0027,822527
Crawford County001,42064
Crisp County002,686145
Dade County002,99044
Dawson County007,438108
DeKalb County00167,6621,972
Decatur County006,084143
Dodge County002,283174
Dooly County001,68076
Dougherty County0016,288569
Douglas County0034,887461
Early County002,29665
Echols County0050712
Effingham County0011,883217
Elbert County003,008120
Emanuel County003,632168
Evans County001,67470
Fannin County004,654180
Fayette County0023,119384
Floyd County0027,015570
Forsyth County0053,998465
Franklin County005,017115
Fulton County00235,2862,658
Gilmer County005,322199
Glascock County0030431
Glynn County0020,463441
Gordon County0013,741303
Grady County004,168114
Greene County003,85991
Gwinnett County00215,6102,116
Habersham County009,620288
Hall County0055,852929
Hancock County001,63591
Haralson County003,902186
Harris County005,955124
Hart County003,714111
Heard County001,78561
Henry County0057,241757
Houston County0029,358542
Irwin County001,14057
Jackson County0021,764314
Jasper County002,05282
Jeff Davis County002,42977
Jefferson County002,397121
Jenkins County001,15169
Johnson County001,66886
Jones County004,347127
Lamar County003,826131
Lanier County001,29432
Laurens County009,777328
Lee County004,310113
Liberty County0013,746166
Lincoln County0093840
Long County002,78336
Lowndes County0018,287434
Lumpkin County008,263139
Macon County001,42054
Madison County006,815123
Marion County001,08357
McDuffie County003,306114
McIntosh County002,25039
Meriwether County004,048158
Miller County001,48631
Mitchell County003,425127
Monroe County004,631185
Montgomery County001,59056
Morgan County003,57975
Murray County0010,565205
Muscogee County0037,706925
Newton County0023,060497
Oconee County008,270116
Oglethorpe County002,80065
Paulding County0032,164476
Peach County004,627151
Pickens County006,083194
Pierce County002,989143
Pike County003,112108
Polk County0010,760214
Pulaski County001,43884
Putnam County004,341114
Quitman County002855
Rabun County003,162106
Randolph County0093950
Richmond County0043,059971
Rockdale County0019,644350
Schley County0058911
Screven County002,06576
Seminole County001,91639
Spalding County0012,163450
Stephens County006,790183
Stewart County002,74036
Sumter County004,377188
Talbot County001,09135
Taliaferro County002114
Tattnall County003,657144
Taylor County001,33953
Telfair County001,38290
Terrell County001,28771
Thomas County009,662235
Tift County006,876238
Toombs County005,992216
Towns County002,688127
Treutlen County001,27371
Troup County0014,714425
Turner County001,27465
Twiggs County001,21874
Union County005,413181
Upson County005,125259
Walker County0015,404290
Walton County0019,493479
Ware County006,406304
Warren County0074835
Washington County003,591141
Wayne County006,467222
Webster County0028010
Wheeler County0099439
White County007,727185
Whitfield County0030,450492
Wilcox County0090273
Wilkes County001,19555
Wilkinson County001,88767
Worth County002,584128

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

