California coronavirus cases and deaths

How is California faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in California, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
California
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases11,263,545868
Deaths101,91811

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In California, there were 380 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
5

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in California. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for California

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alameda County700.1387,1282,156
Alpine County001390
Amador County0.70.110,70099
Butte County3042,124499
Calaveras County0.709,099143
Colusa County0.104,03324
Contra Costa County310.4277,7941,599
Del Norte County-0.107,98562
El Dorado County2035,073247
Fresno County180.1298,0483,032
Glenn County0.405,85456
Humboldt County-1023,585171
Imperial County80.171,779984
Inyo County0.104,82663
Kern County150.3232,3752,501
Kings County20.163,342487
Lake County-0.70.113,790166
Lassen County0.3010,30965
Los Angeles County21053,522,90536,128
Madera County3046,855377
Marin County8041,694260
Mariposa County0.403,39231
Mendocino County0.90.117,045147
Merced County12078,307903
Modoc County0098511
Mono County003,3448
Monterey County-1098,902816
Napa County3035,060176
Nevada County0.3020,466139
Orange County572721,2098,179
Placer County10082,485685
Plumas County0.603,86815
Riverside County260.3740,7946,869
Sacramento County400377,5633,601
San Benito County0.3017,861116
San Bernardino County200.1715,9008,140
San Diego County610.9995,5795,883
San Francisco County371200,3771,224
San Joaquin County330212,7262,457
San Luis Obispo County40.167,115579
San Mateo County200186,495747
Santa Barbara County80113,427769
Santa Clara County990.6484,4672,819
Santa Cruz County90.169,567277
Shasta County0.3036,740612
Sierra County003135
Siskiyou County0.10.15,53397
Solano County120115,584476
Sonoma County130.1115,383573
Stanislaus County140146,7991,842
Sutter County-2026,030241
Tehama County-1014,570237
Trinity County001,48224
Tulare County40.1129,6621,599
Tuolumne County-2017,026211
Ventura County120222,7741,703
Yolo County2050,662454
Yuba County0.1020,266134

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

