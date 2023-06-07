California Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is California progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has California administered?

In California , 33,613,401 people or 85% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 29,588,939 people or 75% of California 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of California 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in California

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in California ?

Doses delivered and administered in California as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

121,107,865 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in California

88,487,852 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in California