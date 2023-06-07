USAFactsUSAFacts
Missouri coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Missouri faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Missouri, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,592,3000
Deaths20,7760

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Missouri, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Missouri. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Missouri

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County006,77071
Andrew County005,70466
Atchison County001,82324
Audrain County006,924125
Barry County008,025153
Barton County003,41756
Bates County004,490103
Benton County005,543114
Bollinger County003,31250
Boone County0053,913304
Buchanan County0029,972350
Butler County0012,575186
Caldwell County002,11344
Callaway County0014,531149
Camden County0010,972197
Cape Girardeau County0023,697278
Carroll County002,71548
Carter County001,77124
Cass County0030,517349
Cedar County003,81461
Chariton County002,03543
Christian County0025,223295
Clark County001,93150
Clay County0033,867415
Clinton County005,786132
Cole County0024,390308
Cooper County004,82382
Crawford County006,645117
Dade County001,84150
Dallas County004,73683
Daviess County002,04532
DeKalb County002,63951
Dent County003,99693
Douglas County003,08789
Dunklin County009,777143
Franklin County0031,812419
Gasconade County004,132116
Gentry County002,64438
Greene County0086,0801,174
Grundy County003,17575
Harrison County002,48436
Henry County007,14596
Hickory County002,44259
Holt County001,32134
Howard County002,98839
Howell County0011,139232
Iron County002,71353
Jackson County0082,485887
Jasper County0024,608348
Jefferson County0068,540759
Johnson County0014,868154
Knox County001,21116
Laclede County009,710196
Lafayette County009,317150
Lawrence County009,432190
Lewis County003,44748
Lincoln County0018,668163
Linn County003,17280
Livingston County004,497109
Macon County004,30569
Madison County004,34760
Maries County001,98042
Marion County009,914137
McDonald County006,24580
Mercer County0091217
Miller County007,141129
Mississippi County004,46566
Moniteau County004,43461
Monroe County002,52252
Montgomery County003,13763
Morgan County004,970127
New Madrid County006,15796
Newton County0013,940225
Nodaway County007,32251
Oregon County002,47342
Osage County003,82452
Ozark County002,04864
Pemiscot County003,89986
Perry County006,39752
Pettis County0015,051191
Phelps County0013,024264
Pike County005,28965
Platte County0012,917108
Polk County0010,020122
Pulaski County0010,868137
Putnam County001,18226
Ralls County002,98530
Randolph County007,229117
Ray County006,259102
Reynolds County001,40427
Ripley County003,23471
Saline County007,267121
Schuyler County0089426
Scotland County0084520
Scott County0014,012172
Shannon County001,92643
Shelby County002,09718
St. Charles County00121,0861,068
St. Clair County002,63247
St. Francois County0023,824331
St. Louis County00292,1343,575
St. Louis city0077,135876
Ste. Genevieve County004,90342
Stoddard County007,233152
Stone County007,034137
Sullivan County002,05229
Taney County0016,220255
Texas County005,718114
Vernon County006,185116
Warren County0010,026118
Washington County007,123156
Wayne County002,99258
Webster County0010,421165
Worth County005635
Wright County004,63595

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

