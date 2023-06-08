USAFactsUSAFacts
Missouri Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Missouri progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Data Updated May 10
Missouri

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Missouri administered?

In Missouri, 4,269,469 people or 70% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,634,453 people or 59% of Missouri's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Missouri's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Missouri
One dose and incomplete
Two doses or equivalent
Three or more
What is the progress on vaccinations in Missouri?

In Missouri, 4,269,469 people or 70% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,634,453 people or 59% of Missouri's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of the population in Missouri received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in Missouri as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

15,654,225 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Missouri

10,509,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Missouri

State% of population with at least one dose% fully vaccinated% with booster or additional dose
Alabama64.3%52.5%20.1%
Alaska72%64.4%30.8%
Arizona76.4%63.8%29.4%
Arkansas68.8%56.1%24%
California85.2%74.2%41.5%
Colorado82.2%72.4%40.5%
Connecticut>95%*81.8%44.3%
Delaware86.3%71.8%35.4%
District of Columbia>95%*82.1%37.9%
Florida81.4%68.6%29.4%
Georgia67.3%56.4%23.6%
Hawaii90.2%80.5%46.8%
Idaho63%55.7%26%
Illinois78.1%70.3%39%
Indiana63.6%57.2%28.2%
Iowa69.7%63.5%35.4%
Kansas74.9%64.1%30.3%
Kentucky67.9%58.9%27.7%
Louisiana62.3%54.6%23%
Maine94.6%82.1%48.6%
Maryland90%78.3%43.1%
Massachusetts>95%*82.2%44.8%
Michigan68.6%61.6%35.2%
Minnesota77.5%71%43.4%
Mississippi61.1%53.3%21.4%
Missouri68.2%58%26.5%
Montana67.2%58.4%29.5%
Nebraska72.3%65.3%35.2%
Nevada77.6%62.6%26%
New Hampshire84.8%69.7%35%
New Jersey93.2%77.9%39.4%
New Mexico91.7%73.7%39.1%
New York92.9%79.4%38%
North Carolina89.2%65%19.5%
North Dakota68%57.4%26.7%
Ohio64.9%59.7%33%
Oklahoma73.4%59.4%23.9%
Oregon80.2%71.3%40.6%
Pennsylvania88.5%71.5%32.6%
Rhode Island>95%*86.1%48.8%
South Carolina69.9%59%25.5%
South Dakota81%64.6%29%
Tennessee63.8%55.8%26.2%
Texas75%62.4%23.5%
Utah74.3%65.9%31.7%
Vermont>95%*83.9%54%
Virginia88.9%75.4%39%
Washington83.7%74.8%42.1%
West Virginia66.7%59.1%28.6%
Wisconsin73.9%67.3%39.8%
Wyoming59.8%52.3%24%
