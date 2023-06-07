Oregon coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|910,700
|0
|Deaths
|8,726
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Oregon, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Oregon. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Oregon
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Baker County
|0
|0
|3,204
|46
|Benton County
|0
|0
|15,102
|66
|Clackamas County
|0
|0
|59,978
|581
|Clatsop County
|0
|0
|4,596
|47
|Columbia County
|0
|0
|7,554
|92
|Coos County
|0
|0
|10,647
|149
|Crook County
|0
|0
|6,036
|77
|Curry County
|0
|0
|3,340
|52
|Deschutes County
|0
|0
|45,881
|266
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|19,726
|380
|Gilliam County
|0
|0
|283
|5
|Grant County
|0
|0
|1,670
|20
|Harney County
|0
|0
|1,601
|37
|Hood River County
|0
|0
|3,548
|42
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|42,608
|511
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|7,214
|88
|Josephine County
|0
|0
|16,314
|322
|Klamath County
|0
|0
|14,094
|210
|Lake County
|0
|0
|1,403
|26
|Lane County
|0
|0
|57,237
|502
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|7,000
|81
|Linn County
|0
|0
|26,383
|255
|Malheur County
|0
|0
|8,203
|108
|Marion County
|0
|0
|68,793
|697
|Morrow County
|0
|0
|2,950
|33
|Multnomah County
|0
|0
|113,186
|1,135
|Polk County
|0
|0
|15,243
|127
|Sherman County
|0
|0
|318
|5
|Tillamook County
|0
|0
|3,645
|60
|Umatilla County
|0
|0
|22,327
|208
|Union County
|0
|0
|5,016
|76
|Wallowa County
|0
|0
|1,251
|16
|Wasco County
|0
|0
|5,119
|60
|Washington County
|0
|0
|85,081
|553
|Wheeler County
|0
|0
|242
|3
|Yamhill County
|0
|0
|17,722
|211
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.