Oregon coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Oregon faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Oregon, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Oregon
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases910,7000
Deaths8,7260

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Oregon, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Oregon. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Oregon

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Baker County003,20446
Benton County0015,10266
Clackamas County0059,978581
Clatsop County004,59647
Columbia County007,55492
Coos County0010,647149
Crook County006,03677
Curry County003,34052
Deschutes County0045,881266
Douglas County0019,726380
Gilliam County002835
Grant County001,67020
Harney County001,60137
Hood River County003,54842
Jackson County0042,608511
Jefferson County007,21488
Josephine County0016,314322
Klamath County0014,094210
Lake County001,40326
Lane County0057,237502
Lincoln County007,00081
Linn County0026,383255
Malheur County008,203108
Marion County0068,793697
Morrow County002,95033
Multnomah County00113,1861,135
Polk County0015,243127
Sherman County003185
Tillamook County003,64560
Umatilla County0022,327208
Union County005,01676
Wallowa County001,25116
Wasco County005,11960
Washington County0085,081553
Wheeler County002423
Yamhill County0017,722211

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

