New York coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New York faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New York, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
New York
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases6,684,477420
Deaths77,5583

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New York, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New York. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New York

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Albany County7080,133631
Allegany County0011,009166
Bronx County300515,0048,526
Broome County4059,978616
Cattaraugus County0.9019,604255
Cayuga County1020,852187
Chautauqua County0.4030,061348
Chemung County1027,048268
Chenango County0.6012,054143
Clinton County2023,284136
Columbia County0.7014,194181
Cortland County1013,709138
Delaware County0.4010,34994
Dutchess County6086,111751
Erie County140.1273,7992,962
Essex County0.107,96987
Franklin County2012,45459
Fulton County0.6016,892186
Genesee County0.7016,880209
Greene County0.7011,225155
Hamilton County001,1175
Herkimer County0.90.117,750215
Jefferson County40.127,837165
Kings County480918,96414,264
Lewis County0.407,48461
Livingston County0.3014,690144
Madison County0.3017,133152
Monroe County150.6196,3811,905
Montgomery County0.7015,312240
Nassau County370.4554,8184,371
New York County540592,8336,186
Niagara County3060,583648
Oneida County2070,115900
Onondaga County80.1145,0841,235
Ontario County2026,874233
Orange County80141,8321,066
Orleans County0.3010,769132
Oswego County4035,362241
Otsego County0.9013,575113
Putnam County2032,023149
Queens County560870,53413,448
Rensselaer County20.342,479327
Richmond County110212,6032,749
Rockland County70.1120,833987
Saratoga County3062,593425
Schenectady County2044,460388
Schoharie County0.406,68745
Schuyler County0.404,38832
Seneca County007,89597
St. Lawrence County10.126,863229
Steuben County0.6025,824283
Suffolk County400573,6884,991
Sullivan County0.6025,115154
Tioga County0.6014,32495
Tompkins County1027,169104
Ulster County3043,995423
Warren County2019,300161
Washington County0.4016,197140
Wayne County1022,538217
Westchester County220.4339,2003,023
Wyoming County0.1010,11198
Yates County0.60.14,53645

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

