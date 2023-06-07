New York coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|6,684,477
|420
|Deaths
|77,558
|3
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In New York, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New York. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for New York
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Albany County
|7
|0
|80,133
|631
|Allegany County
|0
|0
|11,009
|166
|Bronx County
|30
|0
|515,004
|8,526
|Broome County
|4
|0
|59,978
|616
|Cattaraugus County
|0.9
|0
|19,604
|255
|Cayuga County
|1
|0
|20,852
|187
|Chautauqua County
|0.4
|0
|30,061
|348
|Chemung County
|1
|0
|27,048
|268
|Chenango County
|0.6
|0
|12,054
|143
|Clinton County
|2
|0
|23,284
|136
|Columbia County
|0.7
|0
|14,194
|181
|Cortland County
|1
|0
|13,709
|138
|Delaware County
|0.4
|0
|10,349
|94
|Dutchess County
|6
|0
|86,111
|751
|Erie County
|14
|0.1
|273,799
|2,962
|Essex County
|0.1
|0
|7,969
|87
|Franklin County
|2
|0
|12,454
|59
|Fulton County
|0.6
|0
|16,892
|186
|Genesee County
|0.7
|0
|16,880
|209
|Greene County
|0.7
|0
|11,225
|155
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|1,117
|5
|Herkimer County
|0.9
|0.1
|17,750
|215
|Jefferson County
|4
|0.1
|27,837
|165
|Kings County
|48
|0
|918,964
|14,264
|Lewis County
|0.4
|0
|7,484
|61
|Livingston County
|0.3
|0
|14,690
|144
|Madison County
|0.3
|0
|17,133
|152
|Monroe County
|15
|0.6
|196,381
|1,905
|Montgomery County
|0.7
|0
|15,312
|240
|Nassau County
|37
|0.4
|554,818
|4,371
|New York County
|54
|0
|592,833
|6,186
|Niagara County
|3
|0
|60,583
|648
|Oneida County
|2
|0
|70,115
|900
|Onondaga County
|8
|0.1
|145,084
|1,235
|Ontario County
|2
|0
|26,874
|233
|Orange County
|8
|0
|141,832
|1,066
|Orleans County
|0.3
|0
|10,769
|132
|Oswego County
|4
|0
|35,362
|241
|Otsego County
|0.9
|0
|13,575
|113
|Putnam County
|2
|0
|32,023
|149
|Queens County
|56
|0
|870,534
|13,448
|Rensselaer County
|2
|0.3
|42,479
|327
|Richmond County
|11
|0
|212,603
|2,749
|Rockland County
|7
|0.1
|120,833
|987
|Saratoga County
|3
|0
|62,593
|425
|Schenectady County
|2
|0
|44,460
|388
|Schoharie County
|0.4
|0
|6,687
|45
|Schuyler County
|0.4
|0
|4,388
|32
|Seneca County
|0
|0
|7,895
|97
|St. Lawrence County
|1
|0.1
|26,863
|229
|Steuben County
|0.6
|0
|25,824
|283
|Suffolk County
|40
|0
|573,688
|4,991
|Sullivan County
|0.6
|0
|25,115
|154
|Tioga County
|0.6
|0
|14,324
|95
|Tompkins County
|1
|0
|27,169
|104
|Ulster County
|3
|0
|43,995
|423
|Warren County
|2
|0
|19,300
|161
|Washington County
|0.4
|0
|16,197
|140
|Wayne County
|1
|0
|22,538
|217
|Westchester County
|22
|0.4
|339,200
|3,023
|Wyoming County
|0.1
|0
|10,111
|98
|Yates County
|0.6
|0.1
|4,536
|45
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.