Mississippi coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Mississippi faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Mississippi, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Mississippi
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,000,4150
Deaths13,4740

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Mississippi, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Mississippi. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Mississippi

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County008,703153
Alcorn County0012,937177
Amite County003,90771
Attala County006,893126
Benton County002,85151
Bolivar County0011,810194
Calhoun County005,62679
Carroll County003,10159
Chickasaw County007,070105
Choctaw County002,93237
Claiborne County002,59450
Clarke County004,913112
Clay County006,279104
Coahoma County008,302139
Copiah County009,350131
Covington County008,790124
DeSoto County0062,050595
Forrest County0027,776331
Franklin County002,38340
George County008,82892
Greene County003,92761
Grenada County006,500142
Hancock County0015,056164
Harrison County0066,683720
Hinds County0068,889868
Holmes County005,285108
Humphreys County002,44051
Issaquena County003099
Itawamba County009,554153
Jackson County0046,292505
Jasper County006,20886
Jefferson County001,80740
Jefferson Davis County003,70957
Jones County0026,729316
Kemper County002,67653
Lafayette County0019,058192
Lamar County0022,343173
Lauderdale County0022,295393
Lawrence County004,58762
Leake County007,755128
Lee County0034,499336
Leflore County008,725184
Lincoln County0010,578166
Lowndes County0021,511259
Madison County0032,279357
Marion County008,872155
Marshall County0012,159196
Monroe County0013,989233
Montgomery County003,73085
Neshoba County0012,943248
Newton County007,156108
Noxubee County003,65152
Oktibbeha County0013,885173
Panola County0012,540183
Pearl River County0017,966290
Perry County003,80766
Pike County0012,917197
Pontotoc County0012,987161
Prentiss County0010,393119
Quitman County001,84335
Rankin County0047,543533
Scott County007,956123
Sharkey County001,17928
Simpson County008,750164
Smith County005,10472
Stone County006,76982
Sunflower County007,188138
Tallahatchie County003,91272
Tate County008,772161
Tippah County009,010118
Tishomingo County007,816123
Tunica County003,07850
Union County0011,785136
Walthall County004,73985
Warren County0012,897219
Washington County0013,169215
Wayne County007,03192
Webster County004,10276
Wilkinson County001,94747
Winston County006,825105
Yalobusha County004,85663
Yazoo County0010,360118

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

