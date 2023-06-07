USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Florida coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Florida faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Florida, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Florida
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases7,590,5811,502
Deaths88,50531

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Florida, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
11

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Florida. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Florida

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alachua County13090,127285
Baker County1010,74262
Bay County8055,684394
Bradford County109,28458
Brevard County470176,112914
Broward County1540777,3773,079
Calhoun County-0.704,93745
Charlotte County14049,499437
Citrus County8039,380463
Clay County11067,543352
Collier County230106,369551
Columbia County1025,812170
DeSoto County2011,40597
Dixie County0.404,95824
Duval County580319,1901,483
Escambia County16094,972706
Flagler County6029,056114
Franklin County0.103,55420
Gadsden County3017,92999
Gilchrist County005,68944
Glades County102,32519
Gulf County105,07345
Hamilton County0.704,56825
Hardee County3010,45245
Hendry County4013,91187
Hernando County10054,260482
Highlands County9031,010366
Hillsborough County890482,8181,832
Holmes County0.606,35049
Indian River County10043,028306
Jackson County0.7018,278158
Jefferson County0.305,00928
Lafayette County0.303,15626
Lake County200109,728663
Lee County640243,8421,009
Leon County170114,122332
Levy County3012,86456
Liberty County-0.402,99016
Madison County007,05145
Manatee County60124,094689
Marion County220106,257996
Martin County13041,032335
Miami-Dade County30401,552,2816,472
Monroe County5022,65452
Nassau County5027,423127
Okaloosa County10062,289367
Okeechobee County2012,58589
Orange County880476,5621,310
Osceola County230144,473529
Palm Beach County1310483,8392,883
Pasco County320160,753802
Pinellas County440278,2791,671
Polk County640261,9981,387
Putnam County3021,266160
Santa Rosa County10059,553291
Sarasota County280122,451844
Seminole County280132,832516
St. Johns County14078,907221
St. Lucie County21096,571657
Sumter County11030,673284
Suwannee County1015,988140
Taylor County0.408,10648
Union County0.705,12374
Volusia County260151,308846
Wakulla County3012,27656
Walton County2019,80989
Washington County0.407,72852

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content