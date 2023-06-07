Minnesota coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|1,552,840
|0
|Deaths
|12,806
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Minnesota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Minnesota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Minnesota
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aitkin County
|0
|0
|3,184
|63
|Anoka County
|0
|0
|105,106
|808
|Becker County
|0
|0
|9,244
|96
|Beltrami County
|0
|0
|12,551
|128
|Benton County
|0
|0
|14,910
|177
|Big Stone County
|0
|0
|1,465
|9
|Blue Earth County
|0
|0
|19,001
|105
|Brown County
|0
|0
|6,832
|81
|Carlton County
|0
|0
|9,771
|100
|Carver County
|0
|0
|28,686
|119
|Cass County
|0
|0
|7,423
|84
|Chippewa County
|0
|0
|3,260
|48
|Chisago County
|0
|0
|15,410
|120
|Clay County
|0
|0
|20,805
|127
|Clearwater County
|0
|0
|2,207
|31
|Cook County
|0
|0
|651
|4
|Cottonwood County
|0
|0
|3,330
|41
|Crow Wing County
|0
|0
|16,901
|172
|Dakota County
|0
|0
|119,858
|796
|Dodge County
|0
|0
|6,095
|22
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|11,579
|119
|Faribault County
|0
|0
|4,001
|54
|Fillmore County
|0
|0
|5,090
|24
|Freeborn County
|0
|0
|9,476
|78
|Goodhue County
|0
|0
|14,138
|140
|Grant County
|0
|0
|1,550
|12
|Hennepin County
|0
|0
|333,729
|2,634
|Houston County
|0
|0
|4,850
|20
|Hubbard County
|0
|0
|5,177
|60
|Isanti County
|0
|0
|10,611
|119
|Itasca County
|0
|0
|11,877
|149
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|2,221
|17
|Kanabec County
|0
|0
|3,743
|57
|Kandiyohi County
|0
|0
|14,043
|142
|Kittson County
|0
|0
|1,076
|28
|Koochiching County
|0
|0
|3,036
|38
|Lac qui Parle County
|0
|0
|1,843
|29
|Lake County
|0
|0
|2,277
|30
|Lake of the Woods County
|0
|0
|812
|6
|Le Sueur County
|0
|0
|6,739
|51
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|1,252
|6
|Lyon County
|0
|0
|7,314
|74
|Mahnomen County
|0
|0
|1,875
|18
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|2,165
|24
|Martin County
|0
|0
|5,864
|65
|McLeod County
|0
|0
|11,278
|108
|Meeker County
|0
|0
|6,223
|75
|Mille Lacs County
|0
|0
|7,586
|117
|Morrison County
|0
|0
|9,594
|106
|Mower County
|0
|0
|12,474
|74
|Murray County
|0
|0
|2,116
|19
|Nicollet County
|0
|0
|8,684
|68
|Nobles County
|0
|0
|7,104
|60
|Norman County
|0
|0
|1,580
|14
|Olmsted County
|0
|0
|46,243
|194
|Otter Tail County
|0
|0
|14,178
|172
|Pennington County
|0
|0
|3,783
|41
|Pine County
|0
|0
|7,509
|68
|Pipestone County
|0
|0
|2,051
|34
|Polk County
|0
|0
|9,247
|110
|Pope County
|0
|0
|3,354
|19
|Ramsey County
|0
|0
|137,147
|1,373
|Red Lake County
|0
|0
|962
|13
|Redwood County
|0
|0
|4,112
|54
|Renville County
|0
|0
|3,918
|58
|Rice County
|0
|0
|18,935
|184
|Rock County
|0
|0
|2,403
|35
|Roseau County
|0
|0
|4,621
|45
|Scott County
|0
|0
|43,055
|266
|Sherburne County
|0
|0
|28,504
|183
|Sibley County
|0
|0
|3,730
|25
|St. Louis County
|0
|0
|51,870
|546
|Stearns County
|0
|0
|53,747
|373
|Steele County
|0
|0
|10,932
|63
|Stevens County
|0
|0
|2,831
|14
|Swift County
|0
|0
|2,382
|33
|Todd County
|0
|0
|7,137
|61
|Traverse County
|0
|0
|893
|10
|Wabasha County
|0
|0
|6,009
|19
|Wadena County
|0
|0
|4,429
|58
|Waseca County
|0
|0
|5,768
|39
|Washington County
|0
|0
|72,826
|494
|Watonwan County
|0
|0
|3,062
|24
|Wilkin County
|0
|0
|1,714
|22
|Winona County
|0
|0
|13,888
|74
|Wright County
|0
|0
|38,356
|306
|Yellow Medicine County
|0
|0
|2,684
|30
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.