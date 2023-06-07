USAFactsUSAFacts
Texas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Texas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Texas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Texas
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases8,508,2040
Deaths92,3780

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Texas, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Texas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Texas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Anderson County0011,389258
Andrews County004,49975
Angelina County0013,581507
Aransas County005,77798
Archer County002,63631
Armstrong County0065010
Atascosa County0015,461241
Austin County007,21384
Bailey County001,74140
Bandera County004,22681
Bastrop County0026,233256
Baylor County0091033
Bee County0010,480156
Bell County0089,760948
Bexar County00709,9276,550
Blanco County003,28937
Borden County001172
Bosque County004,66378
Bowie County0024,358458
Brazoria County00119,6821,046
Brazos County0078,145439
Brewster County001,52434
Briscoe County005708
Brooks County002,21455
Brown County0015,999240
Burleson County005,70468
Burnet County0013,293182
Caldwell County0017,215187
Calhoun County007,07655
Callahan County003,55980
Cameron County00132,8982,133
Camp County003,58480
Carson County001,55738
Cass County009,052206
Castro County002,73249
Chambers County0013,35374
Cherokee County009,248261
Childress County003,21135
Clay County002,50744
Cochran County0099025
Coke County001,15721
Coleman County002,05077
Collin County00281,8791,635
Collingsworth County0092017
Colorado County004,64968
Comal County0047,138587
Comanche County004,23785
Concho County001,34414
Cooke County008,471147
Coryell County0021,426235
Cottle County003989
Crane County001,68625
Crockett County001,56921
Crosby County002,10046
Culberson County0057914
Dallam County002,06945
Dallas County00696,5817,173
Dawson County003,467102
DeWitt County005,174116
Deaf Smith County006,290119
Delta County009,92128
Denton County00270,3191,461
Dickens County0050516
Dimmit County006,24652
Donley County001,27926
Duval County004,44874
Eastland County003,429120
Ector County0046,475740
Edwards County0056512
El Paso County00246,6173,921
Ellis County0058,058620
Erath County009,965132
Falls County004,34272
Fannin County008,229194
Fayette County005,331119
Fisher County0071028
Floyd County002,20250
Foard County0023812
Fort Bend County00256,0081,260
Franklin County002,67346
Freestone County004,09788
Frio County007,98295
Gaines County001,75785
Galveston County00116,707910
Garza County001,37531
Gillespie County006,241120
Glasscock County002473
Goliad County001,77134
Gonzales County005,285107
Gray County006,789134
Grayson County0032,292688
Gregg County0022,636730
Grimes County009,557129
Guadalupe County0045,147433
Hale County007,389251
Hall County001,22624
Hamilton County002,08336
Hansford County002,25533
Hardeman County0064523
Hardin County0015,347262
Harris County001,320,36711,691
Harrison County0015,762239
Hartley County001,2883
Haskell County001,14841
Hays County0078,146478
Hemphill County001,43710
Henderson County0017,828448
Hidalgo County00269,6643,702
Hill County009,464207
Hockley County008,824169
Hood County0014,938302
Hopkins County008,699193
Houston County004,913121
Howard County008,371196
Hudspeth County001,37718
Hunt County0020,317379
Hutchinson County006,805149
Irion County006303
Jack County001,69732
Jackson County003,90864
Jasper County009,398202
Jeff Davis County0027910
Jefferson County0065,336882
Jim Hogg County003,80723
Jim Wells County0014,608226
Johnson County0052,981792
Jones County006,20197
Karnes County006,54475
Kaufman County0042,484563
Kendall County0010,003135
Kenedy County001052
Kent County002284
Kerr County0010,802206
Kimble County0099516
King County00600
Kinney County0077414
Kleberg County009,654155
Knox County0062825
La Salle County002,53550
Lamar County0011,465282
Lamb County004,749128
Lampasas County005,94797
Lavaca County005,086124
Lee County005,18665
Leon County003,94595
Liberty County0023,341420
Limestone County005,800137
Lipscomb County0077517
Live Oak County002,39343
Llano County004,945102
Loving County004101
Lubbock County00114,6281,402
Lynn County001,70741
Madison County003,94859
Marion County002,06762
Martin County001,41126
Mason County001,12313
Matagorda County0010,613185
Maverick County0025,445481
McCulloch County002,03452
McLennan County0073,969976
McMullen County0020010
Medina County0012,547213
Menard County0066613
Midland County0048,762520
Milam County006,221109
Mills County001,51840
Mitchell County002,15652
Montague County005,330136
Montgomery County00173,0201,394
Moore County005,993116
Morris County003,00776
Motley County0030013
Nacogdoches County0015,105280
Navarro County0014,930234
Newton County002,00464
Nolan County002,994108
Nueces County00101,0341,360
Ochiltree County002,63850
Oldham County006166
Orange County0018,605381
Palo Pinto County007,984159
Panola County005,797139
Parker County0040,101494
Parmer County002,57854
Pecos County003,71472
Polk County008,510266
Potter County0034,363675
Presidio County001,27442
Rains County002,10262
Randall County0031,318517
Reagan County001,01116
Real County0099025
Red River County002,77375
Reeves County005,94077
Refugio County002,36142
Roberts County001912
Robertson County004,99879
Rockwall County0032,036286
Runnels County002,69473
Rusk County0012,563244
Sabine County001,67994
San Augustine County001,17147
San Jacinto County006,590111
San Patricio County0016,762366
San Saba County001,52640
Schleicher County006779
Scurry County006,130108
Shackelford County001,12612
Shelby County005,419139
Sherman County0043716
Smith County0049,9231,023
Somervell County002,25337
Starr County0025,657392
Stephens County002,31753
Sterling County003409
Stonewall County004227
Sutton County0099614
Swisher County002,65334
Tarrant County00642,3665,622
Taylor County0042,835780
Terrell County001563
Terry County002,31388
Throckmorton County0029910
Titus County0010,216139
Tom Green County0043,344491
Travis County00323,6871,865
Trinity County003,29481
Tyler County005,61991
Upshur County008,993197
Upton County0099219
Uvalde County0011,402152
Val Verde County0015,378313
Van Zandt County0011,571302
Victoria County0025,367431
Walker County0024,785216
Waller County0011,701114
Ward County003,32651
Washington County0010,669157
Webb County00107,6781,092
Wharton County0012,031230
Wheeler County001,32424
Wichita County0041,262761
Wilbarger County004,19594
Willacy County009,178139
Williamson County00172,238952
Wilson County0012,597168
Winkler County002,22636
Wise County0019,593287
Wood County008,418311
Yoakum County001,34144
Young County004,495103
Zapata County004,44657
Zavala County004,39570

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

