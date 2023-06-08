Texas Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Texas progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Texas administered?

In Texas , 22,322,586 people or 77% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 18,406,327 people or 64% of Texas 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Texas 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Texas

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Texas ?

Doses delivered and administered in Texas as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

80,813,315 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Texas

52,510,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas