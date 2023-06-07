USAFactsUSAFacts
Idaho coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Idaho faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Idaho, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases526,1180
Deaths5,4860

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Idaho, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Idaho. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Idaho

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Ada County00161,9751,154
Adams County0082817
Bannock County0024,709281
Bear Lake County001,17019
Benewah County002,86147
Bingham County0011,327177
Blaine County007,37734
Boise County001,30814
Bonner County0010,364204
Bonneville County0035,943309
Boundary County002,44170
Butte County0055512
Camas County001842
Canyon County0071,326739
Caribou County001,67035
Cassia County005,64861
Clark County001181
Clearwater County002,72040
Custer County007099
Elmore County009,24975
Franklin County002,59731
Fremont County002,43629
Gem County004,30887
Gooding County003,95460
Idaho County003,62759
Jefferson County006,89471
Jerome County007,18067
Kootenai County0047,644680
Latah County007,78259
Lemhi County001,82328
Lewis County001,42232
Lincoln County001,31015
Madison County0013,84659
Minidoka County004,86671
Nez Perce County0010,721163
Oneida County0096813
Owyhee County002,63656
Payette County006,86594
Power County001,67720
Shoshone County003,21782
Teton County002,9469
Twin Falls County0029,101319
Valley County003,15520
Washington County002,66162

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

