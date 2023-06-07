Idaho coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|526,118
|0
|Deaths
|5,486
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Idaho, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Idaho. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Idaho
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Ada County
|0
|0
|161,975
|1,154
|Adams County
|0
|0
|828
|17
|Bannock County
|0
|0
|24,709
|281
|Bear Lake County
|0
|0
|1,170
|19
|Benewah County
|0
|0
|2,861
|47
|Bingham County
|0
|0
|11,327
|177
|Blaine County
|0
|0
|7,377
|34
|Boise County
|0
|0
|1,308
|14
|Bonner County
|0
|0
|10,364
|204
|Bonneville County
|0
|0
|35,943
|309
|Boundary County
|0
|0
|2,441
|70
|Butte County
|0
|0
|555
|12
|Camas County
|0
|0
|184
|2
|Canyon County
|0
|0
|71,326
|739
|Caribou County
|0
|0
|1,670
|35
|Cassia County
|0
|0
|5,648
|61
|Clark County
|0
|0
|118
|1
|Clearwater County
|0
|0
|2,720
|40
|Custer County
|0
|0
|709
|9
|Elmore County
|0
|0
|9,249
|75
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|2,597
|31
|Fremont County
|0
|0
|2,436
|29
|Gem County
|0
|0
|4,308
|87
|Gooding County
|0
|0
|3,954
|60
|Idaho County
|0
|0
|3,627
|59
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|6,894
|71
|Jerome County
|0
|0
|7,180
|67
|Kootenai County
|0
|0
|47,644
|680
|Latah County
|0
|0
|7,782
|59
|Lemhi County
|0
|0
|1,823
|28
|Lewis County
|0
|0
|1,422
|32
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|1,310
|15
|Madison County
|0
|0
|13,846
|59
|Minidoka County
|0
|0
|4,866
|71
|Nez Perce County
|0
|0
|10,721
|163
|Oneida County
|0
|0
|968
|13
|Owyhee County
|0
|0
|2,636
|56
|Payette County
|0
|0
|6,865
|94
|Power County
|0
|0
|1,677
|20
|Shoshone County
|0
|0
|3,217
|82
|Teton County
|0
|0
|2,946
|9
|Twin Falls County
|0
|0
|29,101
|319
|Valley County
|0
|0
|3,155
|20
|Washington County
|0
|0
|2,661
|62
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.