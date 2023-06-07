Pennsylvania coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|3,561,872
|150
|Deaths
|51,144
|13
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Pennsylvania, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Pennsylvania
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|1
|0.1
|32,054
|435
|Allegheny County
|17
|2
|344,052
|3,919
|Armstrong County
|1
|0.1
|18,581
|392
|Beaver County
|2
|0.4
|49,827
|865
|Bedford County
|0.6
|0
|12,920
|292
|Berks County
|4
|0.3
|127,814
|1,796
|Blair County
|2
|0.1
|35,522
|695
|Bradford County
|0.1
|0
|21,003
|236
|Bucks County
|8
|0.4
|157,687
|2,190
|Butler County
|2
|0.4
|55,869
|852
|Cambria County
|2
|0.1
|44,020
|826
|Cameron County
|0
|0
|1,061
|23
|Carbon County
|2
|0.1
|20,389
|355
|Centre County
|2
|0.1
|44,704
|406
|Chester County
|5
|0.1
|118,862
|1,359
|Clarion County
|0.1
|0
|10,011
|224
|Clearfield County
|0
|0
|24,779
|402
|Clinton County
|0.4
|0
|11,311
|143
|Columbia County
|0.3
|0
|19,892
|279
|Crawford County
|1
|0.1
|25,306
|372
|Cumberland County
|2
|0.1
|63,956
|980
|Dauphin County
|3
|0.1
|73,455
|1,096
|Delaware County
|7
|0.6
|143,044
|2,108
|Elk County
|0.3
|0
|8,725
|127
|Erie County
|5
|0.1
|73,155
|913
|Fayette County
|2
|0.1
|39,635
|769
|Forest County
|0
|0
|2,562
|35
|Franklin County
|1
|0.4
|52,036
|819
|Fulton County
|0
|0
|5,119
|73
|Greene County
|0.3
|0.1
|10,835
|122
|Huntingdon County
|0.6
|0
|14,000
|285
|Indiana County
|0.4
|0.3
|22,185
|402
|Jefferson County
|0.3
|0
|11,434
|271
|Juniata County
|0.1
|0.3
|5,810
|195
|Lackawanna County
|2
|0.4
|59,717
|928
|Lancaster County
|5
|0.1
|152,319
|2,109
|Lawrence County
|2
|0.1
|23,458
|472
|Lebanon County
|2
|0.1
|46,086
|580
|Lehigh County
|6
|0.3
|112,449
|1,418
|Luzerne County
|2
|1
|95,695
|1,615
|Lycoming County
|1
|0
|35,421
|600
|McKean County
|0.3
|0.1
|9,909
|180
|Mercer County
|2
|0.1
|28,766
|552
|Mifflin County
|0.6
|0.1
|15,319
|307
|Monroe County
|2
|0.1
|48,577
|603
|Montgomery County
|9
|1
|201,911
|2,696
|Montour County
|0.4
|0
|6,055
|99
|Northampton County
|2
|0.1
|100,954
|1,271
|Northumberland County
|2
|0
|29,014
|601
|Perry County
|0
|0
|10,611
|199
|Philadelphia County
|14
|0.7
|397,395
|5,612
|Pike County
|2
|0
|13,626
|114
|Potter County
|0
|0
|3,932
|105
|Schuylkill County
|3
|0.3
|43,016
|771
|Snyder County
|0.3
|0
|9,874
|170
|Somerset County
|1
|0.1
|22,507
|448
|Sullivan County
|0
|0
|1,402
|38
|Susquehanna County
|0.3
|0
|10,273
|138
|Tioga County
|0.3
|0
|10,334
|229
|Union County
|0.3
|0
|13,650
|160
|Venango County
|0.7
|0
|14,054
|280
|Warren County
|0.3
|0
|9,919
|250
|Washington County
|2
|0.9
|64,253
|744
|Wayne County
|1
|0.1
|13,495
|206
|Westmoreland County
|7
|0.7
|100,483
|1,584
|Wyoming County
|0
|0
|6,621
|123
|York County
|6
|0.1
|149,162
|1,686
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.