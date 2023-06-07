USAFactsUSAFacts
Pennsylvania coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Pennsylvania faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Pennsylvania
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases3,561,872150
Deaths51,14413

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Pennsylvania, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

3

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Pennsylvania

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County10.132,054435
Allegheny County172344,0523,919
Armstrong County10.118,581392
Beaver County20.449,827865
Bedford County0.6012,920292
Berks County40.3127,8141,796
Blair County20.135,522695
Bradford County0.1021,003236
Bucks County80.4157,6872,190
Butler County20.455,869852
Cambria County20.144,020826
Cameron County001,06123
Carbon County20.120,389355
Centre County20.144,704406
Chester County50.1118,8621,359
Clarion County0.1010,011224
Clearfield County0024,779402
Clinton County0.4011,311143
Columbia County0.3019,892279
Crawford County10.125,306372
Cumberland County20.163,956980
Dauphin County30.173,4551,096
Delaware County70.6143,0442,108
Elk County0.308,725127
Erie County50.173,155913
Fayette County20.139,635769
Forest County002,56235
Franklin County10.452,036819
Fulton County005,11973
Greene County0.30.110,835122
Huntingdon County0.6014,000285
Indiana County0.40.322,185402
Jefferson County0.3011,434271
Juniata County0.10.35,810195
Lackawanna County20.459,717928
Lancaster County50.1152,3192,109
Lawrence County20.123,458472
Lebanon County20.146,086580
Lehigh County60.3112,4491,418
Luzerne County2195,6951,615
Lycoming County1035,421600
McKean County0.30.19,909180
Mercer County20.128,766552
Mifflin County0.60.115,319307
Monroe County20.148,577603
Montgomery County91201,9112,696
Montour County0.406,05599
Northampton County20.1100,9541,271
Northumberland County2029,014601
Perry County0010,611199
Philadelphia County140.7397,3955,612
Pike County2013,626114
Potter County003,932105
Schuylkill County30.343,016771
Snyder County0.309,874170
Somerset County10.122,507448
Sullivan County001,40238
Susquehanna County0.3010,273138
Tioga County0.3010,334229
Union County0.3013,650160
Venango County0.7014,054280
Warren County0.309,919250
Washington County20.964,253744
Wayne County10.113,495206
Westmoreland County70.7100,4831,584
Wyoming County006,621123
York County60.1149,1621,686

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

