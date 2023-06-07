USAFactsUSAFacts
Nevada coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Nevada faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Nevada, both recent and all-time.

Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases888,09976
Deaths12,0231

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Nevada, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Nevada. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Nevada

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Carson City3017,666238
Churchill County0.607,675123
Clark County591678,1369,385
Douglas County108,880101
Elko County0.1013,037153
Esmeralda County001245
Eureka County0.101942
Humboldt County0.102,83267
Lander County0.70.11,36723
Lincoln County0070811
Lyon County2012,398191
Mineral County0.401,52720
Nye County0.909,226306
Pershing County002,37232
Storey County0.6021015
Washoe County90.1129,9481,325
White Pine County0.101,79926

