Nevada Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Nevada progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Nevada administered?

In Nevada , 2,400,362 people or 78% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,966,594 people or 64% of Nevada 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Nevada 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Nevada

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Nevada ?

Doses delivered and administered in Nevada as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

7,722,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Nevada

5,590,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada