Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Michigan faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Michigan, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Michigan
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases3,110,737275
Deaths42,9746

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Michigan, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Michigan. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Michigan

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alcona County0.301,99881
Alger County002,18121
Allegan County1032,514414
Alpena County0.606,798163
Antrim County0.905,35077
Arenac County0.603,98588
Baraga County-0.102,65062
Barry County0.6017,237191
Bay County2-0.132,089702
Benzie County0.304,19778
Berrien County30.442,690719
Branch County0.4013,675216
Calhoun County3043,169700
Cass County0.1013,269173
Charlevoix County0.105,95974
Cheboygan County00.15,871134
Chippewa County0.4010,393121
Clare County0.708,413191
Clinton County3028,595244
Crawford County0.603,24339
Delta County0.3012,677198
Dickinson County0.409,566133
Eaton County30.335,733494
Emmet County0.707,684114
Genesee County110.3127,1772,060
Gladwin County0.40.16,902140
Gogebic County0.30.14,44979
Grand Traverse County1021,783278
Gratiot County1013,342216
Hillsdale County0.60.112,938229
Houghton County20.19,763110
Huron County0.90.19,917169
Ingham County12086,466924
Ionia County1020,237212
Iosco County005,764181
Iron County303,689102
Isabella County0.9018,261242
Jackson County4051,125653
Kalamazoo County4076,580832
Kalkaska County0.304,57071
Kent County180.6204,5461,913
Keweenaw County0067517
Lake County0.602,51542
Lapeer County2024,608486
Leelanau County0.104,49267
Lenawee County6031,476379
Livingston County3058,972552
Luce County001,68325
Mackinac County003,04140
Macomb County280.6305,6784,667
Manistee County0.104,931109
Marquette County0.7019,828180
Mason County0.908,488120
Mecosta County0.7010,432130
Menominee County207,32686
Midland County20.123,809272
Missaukee County0.103,61872
Monroe County20.349,261560
Montcalm County0.6018,157247
Montmorency County0.302,02453
Muskegon County3049,351728
Newaygo County0.6013,879185
Oakland County421391,5164,653
Oceana County0.707,884111
Ogemaw County0.105,159125
Ontonagon County0.301,38345
Osceola County0.606,077101
Oscoda County0.401,71062
Otsego County0.10.16,866119
Ottawa County40.188,787949
Presque Isle County-0.1-0.12,42265
Roscommon County205,703132
Saginaw County30.161,7401,107
Sanilac County0.40.110,725229
Schoolcraft County002,26421
Shiawassee County1022,450271
St. Clair County20.151,129964
St. Joseph County0.7016,206242
Tuscola County0.9015,914320
Van Buren County0.6021,030336
Washtenaw County220.4111,865662
Wayne County531546,5839,229
Wexford County0.108,752132

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

