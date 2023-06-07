Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|3,110,737
|275
|Deaths
|42,974
|6
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Michigan, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Michigan. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Michigan
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Alcona County
|0.3
|0
|1,998
|81
|Alger County
|0
|0
|2,181
|21
|Allegan County
|1
|0
|32,514
|414
|Alpena County
|0.6
|0
|6,798
|163
|Antrim County
|0.9
|0
|5,350
|77
|Arenac County
|0.6
|0
|3,985
|88
|Baraga County
|-0.1
|0
|2,650
|62
|Barry County
|0.6
|0
|17,237
|191
|Bay County
|2
|-0.1
|32,089
|702
|Benzie County
|0.3
|0
|4,197
|78
|Berrien County
|3
|0.4
|42,690
|719
|Branch County
|0.4
|0
|13,675
|216
|Calhoun County
|3
|0
|43,169
|700
|Cass County
|0.1
|0
|13,269
|173
|Charlevoix County
|0.1
|0
|5,959
|74
|Cheboygan County
|0
|0.1
|5,871
|134
|Chippewa County
|0.4
|0
|10,393
|121
|Clare County
|0.7
|0
|8,413
|191
|Clinton County
|3
|0
|28,595
|244
|Crawford County
|0.6
|0
|3,243
|39
|Delta County
|0.3
|0
|12,677
|198
|Dickinson County
|0.4
|0
|9,566
|133
|Eaton County
|3
|0.3
|35,733
|494
|Emmet County
|0.7
|0
|7,684
|114
|Genesee County
|11
|0.3
|127,177
|2,060
|Gladwin County
|0.4
|0.1
|6,902
|140
|Gogebic County
|0.3
|0.1
|4,449
|79
|Grand Traverse County
|1
|0
|21,783
|278
|Gratiot County
|1
|0
|13,342
|216
|Hillsdale County
|0.6
|0.1
|12,938
|229
|Houghton County
|2
|0.1
|9,763
|110
|Huron County
|0.9
|0.1
|9,917
|169
|Ingham County
|12
|0
|86,466
|924
|Ionia County
|1
|0
|20,237
|212
|Iosco County
|0
|0
|5,764
|181
|Iron County
|3
|0
|3,689
|102
|Isabella County
|0.9
|0
|18,261
|242
|Jackson County
|4
|0
|51,125
|653
|Kalamazoo County
|4
|0
|76,580
|832
|Kalkaska County
|0.3
|0
|4,570
|71
|Kent County
|18
|0.6
|204,546
|1,913
|Keweenaw County
|0
|0
|675
|17
|Lake County
|0.6
|0
|2,515
|42
|Lapeer County
|2
|0
|24,608
|486
|Leelanau County
|0.1
|0
|4,492
|67
|Lenawee County
|6
|0
|31,476
|379
|Livingston County
|3
|0
|58,972
|552
|Luce County
|0
|0
|1,683
|25
|Mackinac County
|0
|0
|3,041
|40
|Macomb County
|28
|0.6
|305,678
|4,667
|Manistee County
|0.1
|0
|4,931
|109
|Marquette County
|0.7
|0
|19,828
|180
|Mason County
|0.9
|0
|8,488
|120
|Mecosta County
|0.7
|0
|10,432
|130
|Menominee County
|2
|0
|7,326
|86
|Midland County
|2
|0.1
|23,809
|272
|Missaukee County
|0.1
|0
|3,618
|72
|Monroe County
|2
|0.3
|49,261
|560
|Montcalm County
|0.6
|0
|18,157
|247
|Montmorency County
|0.3
|0
|2,024
|53
|Muskegon County
|3
|0
|49,351
|728
|Newaygo County
|0.6
|0
|13,879
|185
|Oakland County
|42
|1
|391,516
|4,653
|Oceana County
|0.7
|0
|7,884
|111
|Ogemaw County
|0.1
|0
|5,159
|125
|Ontonagon County
|0.3
|0
|1,383
|45
|Osceola County
|0.6
|0
|6,077
|101
|Oscoda County
|0.4
|0
|1,710
|62
|Otsego County
|0.1
|0.1
|6,866
|119
|Ottawa County
|4
|0.1
|88,787
|949
|Presque Isle County
|-0.1
|-0.1
|2,422
|65
|Roscommon County
|2
|0
|5,703
|132
|Saginaw County
|3
|0.1
|61,740
|1,107
|Sanilac County
|0.4
|0.1
|10,725
|229
|Schoolcraft County
|0
|0
|2,264
|21
|Shiawassee County
|1
|0
|22,450
|271
|St. Clair County
|2
|0.1
|51,129
|964
|St. Joseph County
|0.7
|0
|16,206
|242
|Tuscola County
|0.9
|0
|15,914
|320
|Van Buren County
|0.6
|0
|21,030
|336
|Washtenaw County
|22
|0.4
|111,865
|662
|Wayne County
|53
|1
|546,583
|9,229
|Wexford County
|0.1
|0
|8,752
|132
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.