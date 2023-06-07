USAFactsUSAFacts
New Hampshire coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New Hampshire faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
New Hampshire
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases375,6180
Deaths2,9720

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New Hampshire, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Hampshire. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New Hampshire

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Belknap County0015,795190
Carroll County0011,20167
Cheshire County0017,352122
Coos County007,807123
Grafton County0021,51179
Hillsborough County00111,377954
Merrimack County0036,676249
Rockingham County0077,679583
Strafford County0034,177227
Sullivan County0010,75573

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

