New Hampshire Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New Hampshire progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New Hampshire administered?

In New Hampshire , 1,203,845 people or 88% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 982,565 people or 72% of New Hampshire 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of New Hampshire 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New Hampshire

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New Hampshire ?

Doses delivered and administered in New Hampshire as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

5,121,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New Hampshire

2,983,122 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Hampshire