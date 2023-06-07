USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Washington coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Washington faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Washington, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Washington
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,960,026163
Deaths15,8753

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Washington, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
7

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Washington. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Washington

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County005,68551
Asotin County0.905,72983
Benton County2062,685545
Chelan County0.6024,337184
Clallam County20.316,155213
Clark County100.1113,6251,035
Columbia County0.3077520
Cowlitz County2027,583423
Douglas County0.1013,433100
Ferry County0.401,87835
Franklin County0.7037,064222
Garfield County005097
Grant County20.132,499238
Grays Harbor County1020,719262
Island County1014,120137
Jefferson County105,11943
King County500.7559,3583,502
Kitsap County60.354,106437
Kittitas County0.6010,51688
Klickitat County0.604,37964
Lewis County0.90.121,090289
Lincoln County0.102,74634
Mason County2016,099188
Okanogan County0.4011,024148
Pacific County0.104,86878
Pend Oreille County0.10.13,01049
Pierce County250.3249,3281,652
San Juan County0.302,0425
Skagit County3029,262286
Skamania County0.301,82221
Snohomish County230.3209,0201,452
Spokane County120.1157,0371,664
Stevens County1010,278191
Thurston County70.364,550557
Wahkiakum County0064514
Walla Walla County1019,347176
Whatcom County30.349,759401
Whitman County1010,23499
Yakima County30.184,417866

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content