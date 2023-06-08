Washington Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Washington progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Washington administered?

In Washington , 6,517,326 people or 86% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 5,814,062 people or 76% of Washington 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Washington 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Washington

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Washington ?

Doses delivered and administered in Washington as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

25,606,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Washington

17,723,480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington