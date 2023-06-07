USAFactsUSAFacts
Massachusetts coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Massachusetts faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Massachusetts
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,042,977110
Deaths21,0350

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Massachusetts, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Massachusetts. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Massachusetts

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Barnstable County6050,392608
Berkshire County5035,985395
Bristol County40183,2052,214
Dukes County208,4060
Essex County120258,8932,828
Franklin County1014,869151
Hampden County70173,2911,859
Hampshire County2040,052368
Middlesex County300441,2054,154
Nantucket County003,6060
Norfolk County110175,1011,976
Plymouth County70144,5251,736
Suffolk County110269,6382,050
Worcester County110242,3602,672

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

