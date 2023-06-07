USAFactsUSAFacts
West Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is West Virginia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in West Virginia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
West Virginia
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases651,30730
Deaths8,1360

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In West Virginia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in West Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for West Virginia

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Barbour County005,96077
Berkeley County0045,049346
Boone County008,678102
Braxton County004,97952
Brooke County006,281111
Cabell County0033,871442
Calhoun County002,26215
Clay County002,71154
Doddridge County002,50120
Fayette County0016,707235
Gilmer County002,53723
Grant County004,79961
Greenbrier County0012,850184
Hampshire County007,29975
Hancock County008,355152
Hardy County005,71052
Harrison County0025,992290
Jackson County008,770159
Jefferson County0018,335151
Kanawha County0059,075879
Lewis County006,95196
Lincoln County007,26796
Logan County0012,893204
Marion County0020,272208
Marshall County0011,200171
Mason County008,899111
McDowell County007,42087
Mercer County0023,292290
Mineral County0010,196167
Mingo County009,976135
Monongalia County0031,285218
Monroe County005,86550
Morgan County005,21278
Nicholas County009,342112
Ohio County0013,845198
Pendleton County002,35024
Pleasants County002,50239
Pocahontas County002,56736
Preston County0011,052145
Putnam County0020,824221
Raleigh County0030,503423
Randolph County0012,04199
Ritchie County003,04034
Roane County004,49251
Summers County003,84066
Taylor County005,92884
Tucker County002,44039
Tyler County002,71833
Upshur County008,963105
Wayne County0011,678148
Webster County002,84738
Wetzel County005,44097
Wirt County001,73928
Wood County0027,986380
Wyoming County009,660135

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

