West Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|651,307
|30
|Deaths
|8,136
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In West Virginia, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in West Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for West Virginia
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Barbour County
|0
|0
|5,960
|77
|Berkeley County
|0
|0
|45,049
|346
|Boone County
|0
|0
|8,678
|102
|Braxton County
|0
|0
|4,979
|52
|Brooke County
|0
|0
|6,281
|111
|Cabell County
|0
|0
|33,871
|442
|Calhoun County
|0
|0
|2,262
|15
|Clay County
|0
|0
|2,711
|54
|Doddridge County
|0
|0
|2,501
|20
|Fayette County
|0
|0
|16,707
|235
|Gilmer County
|0
|0
|2,537
|23
|Grant County
|0
|0
|4,799
|61
|Greenbrier County
|0
|0
|12,850
|184
|Hampshire County
|0
|0
|7,299
|75
|Hancock County
|0
|0
|8,355
|152
|Hardy County
|0
|0
|5,710
|52
|Harrison County
|0
|0
|25,992
|290
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|8,770
|159
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|18,335
|151
|Kanawha County
|0
|0
|59,075
|879
|Lewis County
|0
|0
|6,951
|96
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|7,267
|96
|Logan County
|0
|0
|12,893
|204
|Marion County
|0
|0
|20,272
|208
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|11,200
|171
|Mason County
|0
|0
|8,899
|111
|McDowell County
|0
|0
|7,420
|87
|Mercer County
|0
|0
|23,292
|290
|Mineral County
|0
|0
|10,196
|167
|Mingo County
|0
|0
|9,976
|135
|Monongalia County
|0
|0
|31,285
|218
|Monroe County
|0
|0
|5,865
|50
|Morgan County
|0
|0
|5,212
|78
|Nicholas County
|0
|0
|9,342
|112
|Ohio County
|0
|0
|13,845
|198
|Pendleton County
|0
|0
|2,350
|24
|Pleasants County
|0
|0
|2,502
|39
|Pocahontas County
|0
|0
|2,567
|36
|Preston County
|0
|0
|11,052
|145
|Putnam County
|0
|0
|20,824
|221
|Raleigh County
|0
|0
|30,503
|423
|Randolph County
|0
|0
|12,041
|99
|Ritchie County
|0
|0
|3,040
|34
|Roane County
|0
|0
|4,492
|51
|Summers County
|0
|0
|3,840
|66
|Taylor County
|0
|0
|5,928
|84
|Tucker County
|0
|0
|2,440
|39
|Tyler County
|0
|0
|2,718
|33
|Upshur County
|0
|0
|8,963
|105
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|11,678
|148
|Webster County
|0
|0
|2,847
|38
|Wetzel County
|0
|0
|5,440
|97
|Wirt County
|0
|0
|1,739
|28
|Wood County
|0
|0
|27,986
|380
|Wyoming County
|0
|0
|9,660
|135
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.