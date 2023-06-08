West Virginia Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is West Virginia progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

Summary Cases and Deaths Vaccination Progress Impact and Recovery Related Articles

How many COVID-19 vaccines has West Virginia administered?

In West Virginia , 1,212,338 people or 68% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,071,540 people or 60% of West Virginia 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of West Virginia 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in West Virginia

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in West Virginia ?

In West Virginia , 1,212,338 people or 68% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,071,540 people or 60% of West Virginia 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of the population in West Virginia received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in West Virginia as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

5,515,855 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in West Virginia

3,098,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in West Virginia