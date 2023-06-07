USAFactsUSAFacts
Maine coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Maine faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Maine, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Maine
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases323,36923
Deaths3,0520

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Maine, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Maine. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Maine

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Androscoggin County0.9028,851345
Aroostook County3018,747208
Cumberland County4067,480517
Franklin County0.407,44472
Hancock County0010,376123
Kennebec County2030,642321
Knox County10.18,29060
Lincoln County0.607,07047
Oxford County0.3014,812185
Penobscot County0.4038,375414
Piscataquis County0.103,99248
Sagadahoc County0.407,14549
Somerset County2013,145126
Waldo County0.108,20387
Washington County105,89975
York County60.152,895375

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

