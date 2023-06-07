USAFactsUSAFacts
Wisconsin coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Wisconsin faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Wisconsin
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,033,068165
Deaths16,6583

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Wisconsin, there were 53 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Wisconsin

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County0.305,93170
Ashland County0.404,22343
Barron County40.116,312159
Bayfield County-0.104,42649
Brown County7-0.1104,183635
Buffalo County004,23915
Burnett County0.105,19245
Calumet County3017,040138
Chippewa County0.6022,449222
Clark County0.409,301136
Columbia County0.60.119,820152
Crawford County0.705,42734
Dane County230.6182,580683
Dodge County1033,381387
Door County0.608,91193
Douglas County2014,71495
Dunn County1015,75187
Eau Claire County3037,077218
Florence County001,36717
Fond du Lac County2039,731329
Forest County0.103,42756
Grant County1015,779163
Green County0.1011,83170
Green Lake County-0.306,49272
Iowa County0.106,99935
Iron County001,84850
Jackson County-0.40.17,01148
Jefferson County0.3-0.127,230275
Juneau County0.609,58779
Kenosha County8057,504729
Kewaunee County0.30.16,88172
La Crosse County2044,129226
Lafayette County-0.10.14,50735
Langlade County106,847109
Lincoln County209,210160
Manitowoc County3025,515223
Marathon County30.150,288556
Marinette County0.90.114,788152
Marquette County0.304,69471
Menominee County0.102,44316
Milwaukee County430.4346,5062,523
Monroe County0.6014,974120
Oconto County0.4013,525137
Oneida County1011,283157
Outagamie County30.165,221457
Ozaukee County40.128,237217
Pepin County002,32320
Pierce County-1013,68080
Polk County2015,336135
Portage County1023,242183
Price County104,15744
Racine County9072,154768
Richland County0.105,11058
Rock County30.356,288472
Rusk County004,26566
Sauk County1021,324174
Sawyer County-0.106,09771
Shawano County-1014,452166
Sheboygan County30.139,893375
St. Croix County4031,359170
Taylor County0.105,89783
Trempealeau County0.30.110,07477
Vernon County0.407,765121
Vilas County006,563109
Walworth County1033,800315
Washburn County-0.105,09353
Washington County50.147,385375
Waukesha County80.4141,4321,272
Waupaca County1016,565268
Waushara County0.407,75294
Winnebago County3064,680424
Wood County1027,571270

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

