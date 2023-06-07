Wisconsin coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|2,033,068
|165
|Deaths
|16,658
|3
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Wisconsin, there were 53 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Wisconsin
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|0.3
|0
|5,931
|70
|Ashland County
|0.4
|0
|4,223
|43
|Barron County
|4
|0.1
|16,312
|159
|Bayfield County
|-0.1
|0
|4,426
|49
|Brown County
|7
|-0.1
|104,183
|635
|Buffalo County
|0
|0
|4,239
|15
|Burnett County
|0.1
|0
|5,192
|45
|Calumet County
|3
|0
|17,040
|138
|Chippewa County
|0.6
|0
|22,449
|222
|Clark County
|0.4
|0
|9,301
|136
|Columbia County
|0.6
|0.1
|19,820
|152
|Crawford County
|0.7
|0
|5,427
|34
|Dane County
|23
|0.6
|182,580
|683
|Dodge County
|1
|0
|33,381
|387
|Door County
|0.6
|0
|8,911
|93
|Douglas County
|2
|0
|14,714
|95
|Dunn County
|1
|0
|15,751
|87
|Eau Claire County
|3
|0
|37,077
|218
|Florence County
|0
|0
|1,367
|17
|Fond du Lac County
|2
|0
|39,731
|329
|Forest County
|0.1
|0
|3,427
|56
|Grant County
|1
|0
|15,779
|163
|Green County
|0.1
|0
|11,831
|70
|Green Lake County
|-0.3
|0
|6,492
|72
|Iowa County
|0.1
|0
|6,999
|35
|Iron County
|0
|0
|1,848
|50
|Jackson County
|-0.4
|0.1
|7,011
|48
|Jefferson County
|0.3
|-0.1
|27,230
|275
|Juneau County
|0.6
|0
|9,587
|79
|Kenosha County
|8
|0
|57,504
|729
|Kewaunee County
|0.3
|0.1
|6,881
|72
|La Crosse County
|2
|0
|44,129
|226
|Lafayette County
|-0.1
|0.1
|4,507
|35
|Langlade County
|1
|0
|6,847
|109
|Lincoln County
|2
|0
|9,210
|160
|Manitowoc County
|3
|0
|25,515
|223
|Marathon County
|3
|0.1
|50,288
|556
|Marinette County
|0.9
|0.1
|14,788
|152
|Marquette County
|0.3
|0
|4,694
|71
|Menominee County
|0.1
|0
|2,443
|16
|Milwaukee County
|43
|0.4
|346,506
|2,523
|Monroe County
|0.6
|0
|14,974
|120
|Oconto County
|0.4
|0
|13,525
|137
|Oneida County
|1
|0
|11,283
|157
|Outagamie County
|3
|0.1
|65,221
|457
|Ozaukee County
|4
|0.1
|28,237
|217
|Pepin County
|0
|0
|2,323
|20
|Pierce County
|-1
|0
|13,680
|80
|Polk County
|2
|0
|15,336
|135
|Portage County
|1
|0
|23,242
|183
|Price County
|1
|0
|4,157
|44
|Racine County
|9
|0
|72,154
|768
|Richland County
|0.1
|0
|5,110
|58
|Rock County
|3
|0.3
|56,288
|472
|Rusk County
|0
|0
|4,265
|66
|Sauk County
|1
|0
|21,324
|174
|Sawyer County
|-0.1
|0
|6,097
|71
|Shawano County
|-1
|0
|14,452
|166
|Sheboygan County
|3
|0.1
|39,893
|375
|St. Croix County
|4
|0
|31,359
|170
|Taylor County
|0.1
|0
|5,897
|83
|Trempealeau County
|0.3
|0.1
|10,074
|77
|Vernon County
|0.4
|0
|7,765
|121
|Vilas County
|0
|0
|6,563
|109
|Walworth County
|1
|0
|33,800
|315
|Washburn County
|-0.1
|0
|5,093
|53
|Washington County
|5
|0.1
|47,385
|375
|Waukesha County
|8
|0.4
|141,432
|1,272
|Waupaca County
|1
|0
|16,565
|268
|Waushara County
|0.4
|0
|7,752
|94
|Winnebago County
|3
|0
|64,680
|424
|Wood County
|1
|0
|27,571
|270
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.