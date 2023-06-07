Wisconsin Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Wisconsin progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Wisconsin administered?

In Wisconsin , 4,386,970 people or 75% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,981,606 people or 68% of Wisconsin 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Wisconsin 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Wisconsin

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Wisconsin ?

Doses delivered and administered in Wisconsin as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

16,474,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Wisconsin

12,444,016 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin