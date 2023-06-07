USAFactsUSAFacts
Arizona coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Arizona faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Arizona, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Arizona
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,478,215168
Deaths29,8520

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Arizona, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Arizona. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Arizona

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Apache County-63038,154608
Cochise County4039,739564
Coconino County7053,803472
Gila County2021,678379
Graham County0.6014,270176
Greenlee County0.102,80932
La Paz County106,162143
Maricopa County10101,547,23017,103
Mohave County4068,1071,435
Navajo County10049,436902
Pima County650324,3263,803
Pinal County200158,9101,645
Santa Cruz County4020,136228
Yavapai County7061,2471,195
Yuma County6072,2071,167

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

