Oklahoma coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|1,305,761
|0
|Deaths
|16,157
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Oklahoma, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Oklahoma. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Oklahoma
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair County
|0
|0
|9,983
|80
|Alfalfa County
|0
|0
|1,896
|17
|Atoka County
|0
|0
|4,773
|58
|Beaver County
|0
|0
|1,200
|12
|Beckham County
|0
|0
|7,345
|109
|Blaine County
|0
|0
|2,971
|53
|Bryan County
|0
|0
|17,609
|150
|Caddo County
|0
|0
|10,348
|191
|Canadian County
|0
|0
|48,889
|446
|Carter County
|0
|0
|19,657
|275
|Cherokee County
|0
|0
|17,812
|167
|Choctaw County
|0
|0
|5,113
|74
|Cimarron County
|0
|0
|720
|9
|Cleveland County
|0
|0
|101,912
|928
|Coal County
|0
|0
|2,154
|28
|Comanche County
|0
|0
|39,666
|444
|Cotton County
|0
|0
|1,705
|35
|Craig County
|0
|0
|6,101
|67
|Creek County
|0
|0
|23,136
|368
|Custer County
|0
|0
|9,867
|183
|Delaware County
|0
|0
|13,936
|227
|Dewey County
|0
|0
|1,254
|35
|Ellis County
|0
|0
|1,048
|12
|Garfield County
|0
|0
|18,276
|325
|Garvin County
|0
|0
|8,812
|161
|Grady County
|0
|0
|17,386
|271
|Grant County
|0
|0
|1,264
|17
|Greer County
|0
|0
|1,615
|44
|Harmon County
|0
|0
|917
|15
|Harper County
|0
|0
|844
|13
|Haskell County
|0
|0
|3,418
|43
|Hughes County
|0
|0
|3,150
|67
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|8,342
|121
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|1,611
|29
|Johnston County
|0
|0
|3,974
|61
|Kay County
|0
|0
|15,903
|239
|Kingfisher County
|0
|0
|4,891
|74
|Kiowa County
|0
|0
|2,440
|60
|Latimer County
|0
|0
|2,754
|43
|Le Flore County
|0
|0
|15,202
|117
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|10,140
|156
|Logan County
|0
|0
|13,782
|182
|Love County
|0
|0
|4,011
|48
|Major County
|0
|0
|2,577
|45
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|5,772
|48
|Mayes County
|0
|0
|13,515
|184
|McClain County
|0
|0
|15,012
|147
|McCurtain County
|0
|0
|9,846
|177
|McIntosh County
|0
|0
|5,597
|134
|Murray County
|0
|0
|5,396
|90
|Muskogee County
|0
|0
|24,775
|397
|Noble County
|0
|0
|3,658
|51
|Nowata County
|0
|0
|3,270
|46
|Okfuskee County
|0
|0
|4,281
|69
|Oklahoma County
|0
|0
|247,602
|2,800
|Okmulgee County
|0
|0
|11,872
|215
|Osage County
|0
|0
|14,108
|190
|Ottawa County
|0
|0
|11,810
|137
|Pawnee County
|0
|0
|5,144
|90
|Payne County
|0
|0
|23,679
|200
|Pittsburg County
|0
|0
|14,096
|240
|Pontotoc County
|0
|0
|17,104
|176
|Pottawatomie County
|0
|0
|27,319
|328
|Pushmataha County
|0
|0
|3,316
|48
|Roger Mills County
|0
|0
|1,133
|16
|Rogers County
|0
|0
|32,095
|423
|Seminole County
|0
|0
|7,909
|148
|Sequoyah County
|0
|0
|13,103
|120
|Stephens County
|0
|0
|13,602
|224
|Texas County
|0
|0
|7,066
|58
|Tillman County
|0
|0
|1,844
|38
|Tulsa County
|0
|0
|215,637
|2,446
|Wagoner County
|0
|0
|27,386
|310
|Washington County
|0
|0
|15,972
|302
|Washita County
|0
|0
|3,371
|63
|Woods County
|0
|0
|2,759
|47
|Woodward County
|0
|0
|6,221
|89
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.