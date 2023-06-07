USAFactsUSAFacts
Oklahoma coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Oklahoma faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Oklahoma
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,305,7610
Deaths16,1570

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Oklahoma, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Oklahoma. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Oklahoma

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County009,98380
Alfalfa County001,89617
Atoka County004,77358
Beaver County001,20012
Beckham County007,345109
Blaine County002,97153
Bryan County0017,609150
Caddo County0010,348191
Canadian County0048,889446
Carter County0019,657275
Cherokee County0017,812167
Choctaw County005,11374
Cimarron County007209
Cleveland County00101,912928
Coal County002,15428
Comanche County0039,666444
Cotton County001,70535
Craig County006,10167
Creek County0023,136368
Custer County009,867183
Delaware County0013,936227
Dewey County001,25435
Ellis County001,04812
Garfield County0018,276325
Garvin County008,812161
Grady County0017,386271
Grant County001,26417
Greer County001,61544
Harmon County0091715
Harper County0084413
Haskell County003,41843
Hughes County003,15067
Jackson County008,342121
Jefferson County001,61129
Johnston County003,97461
Kay County0015,903239
Kingfisher County004,89174
Kiowa County002,44060
Latimer County002,75443
Le Flore County0015,202117
Lincoln County0010,140156
Logan County0013,782182
Love County004,01148
Major County002,57745
Marshall County005,77248
Mayes County0013,515184
McClain County0015,012147
McCurtain County009,846177
McIntosh County005,597134
Murray County005,39690
Muskogee County0024,775397
Noble County003,65851
Nowata County003,27046
Okfuskee County004,28169
Oklahoma County00247,6022,800
Okmulgee County0011,872215
Osage County0014,108190
Ottawa County0011,810137
Pawnee County005,14490
Payne County0023,679200
Pittsburg County0014,096240
Pontotoc County0017,104176
Pottawatomie County0027,319328
Pushmataha County003,31648
Roger Mills County001,13316
Rogers County0032,095423
Seminole County007,909148
Sequoyah County0013,103120
Stephens County0013,602224
Texas County007,06658
Tillman County001,84438
Tulsa County00215,6372,446
Wagoner County0027,386310
Washington County0015,972302
Washita County003,37163
Woods County002,75947
Woodward County006,22189

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

