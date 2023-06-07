Oklahoma Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Oklahoma progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Oklahoma administered?

In Oklahoma , 2,961,991 people or 75% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,399,774 people or 61% of Oklahoma 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Oklahoma 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Oklahoma

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Oklahoma ?

Doses delivered and administered in Oklahoma as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

9,702,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Oklahoma

6,773,461 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Oklahoma